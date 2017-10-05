El Ten Eleven Expand Their Instrumental Jams By Adding a Singer
If only all work was as sublime as El Ten Eleven's songs. The post-rock ditties are created with a double-neck guitar and acoustic drums, layered with various effects and looping pedals — create a full, orchestral sound. They belie the fact El Ten is just a duo, made up of Kristian Dunn (on bass/guitar double neck, six-string bass, and fretless bass) and Tim Fogarty (drums and electronic drums).
Because they’re a duo, it’s a thrill to watch El Ten Eleven live; it always seems like they really have four more people playing with them behind the curtain. And watching them live is a privilege that many old-school locals have
Six albums and numerous EPs later, El Ten Eleven
So it was a total surprise to hear "Unusable Love," which features singer Emile Mosseri of the Dig. The track is on the eponymous EP collaboration with
“We’ve always been open to collaborating with a singer, almost since the beginning of El Ten Eleven,” Dunn said. “But no one ever seemed to want to do it. People would ask to sing on our songs, but they’d eventually flake, or we reached out to people we knew, but somehow it never worked before.”
It wasn’t until the band’s manager (who also manages the Dig) recommended Mosseri that things clicked. The trio started their collaboration with Dunn sending the singer a few instrumental ideas, and to tell him if anything popped. “If not, I can always come up more,” Dunn said. Mosseri honed in on what ended up being “Delicate Friend.” “He just sang into his laptop and sent it back, and I loved it,” Dunn said. “That’s when I thought, this is going to work.”
“Unusable Love” also speaks to the totally transient nature of the band’s songwriting and collaborations. The trio sent ideas back and forth — from Mosseri in New York, Dunn in San Diego and Fogarty in Burbank. Eventually, they sat down to rehearse in New York when El Ten Eleven was touring. “We clicked really well,” Dunn said. “I kinda wish he were in the band permanently, actually. It would be a bit of a pain during band practice, though.”
El Ten Eleven
Nice work, if you can get it.
El Ten Eleven, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 9 p.m. Constellation Room, 3503 South Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, $14. All ages.
