Ecstatic Union Labors Under the Spell of Psychedelics to Create "Desert Queen"

“It’s basically like a therapy camp. Where we would have huge discussions about our experiences that would last like eight hours.” Rex Costello tells me about ayahuasca rituals over the phone. He tells me it was one half the feeling of universal oneness and an another half of shitting and puking on yourself.

Psychedelic swirls with a light crunch best describes the new track “Desert Queen” by Ecstatic Union. Who is this random up and coming sensual psych-band? Ecstatic Union is a project started by Rex Costello to make music on side from his main band. However, over the years, it turned into his main outlet of music. They are on their third project, an EP, which coming out this year. His influences range from Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Violent Femmes, to the African psychedelia of The Funkees, William Onyeabor, and Freedom Family.

“I had a girlfriend who’s this German gypsy minstrel woman and she was big into ayuasca. She was down for everything and Germans are definitely known to be masochists,” laughs Costello.