Driftwood Turns Doheny Beach into a Country and Beer Bonanza

It’s the return of something that saw great success (and an admirable number of cowboy hats) its first year in 2016. Driftwood at Doheny State Beach, a growing Veteran's Day tradition, is a two-day country music event and is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

“We decided South Orange County needed a country music festival,” said John Reese of Synergy Global Entertainment (and producer of Driftwood). “And Doheny State Beach is one of the most beautiful venues anywhere in the world.”

The event, which is produced by Synergy Global Entertainment (SGE), craft beer festival producer Brew Ha Ha Productions and Orange County, features California-focused craft beer, BBQ and performances by over five country artists/bands headlined by Chase Rice and Kip Moore. “Driftwood was so well received last year that we’re bringing it back this Veterans Day weekend for two days of the best craft beer, country music and BBQ ever to hit the Pacific coastline!” co-founder & Director of Events at Brew Ha Ha Productions said in press release.

Driftwood begins at 1 p.m. each day, with VIP allowed to enter the beach venue (literally right up to the sand) early at 12 p.m. Guests are allowed to choose from over 100 craft beers to taste until 4 p.m., which is included with admission. They are also offered BBQ and refreshments.

“There are over 50 more beers this year,” Reese said. “Custom styles you can’t really find anywhere else.”

After 4 p.m., underage guests are allowed to enter and enjoy the music show, which lasts until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Craft beer, wine and cocktails are available throughout the event for those over 21.

Among those that have already announced their participation are Chapman Crafted, Noble Ale Works, Bottle Logic Brewing, Modern Times, Pizza Port, and Beachwood Brewing (with many more coming). Aside from headliners Rice and Moore, Driftwood also features sets from Frankie Ballard, A Thousand Horses, Cassadee Pope, Lit, Caroline Jones, Kip Moore, Dan + Shay, Maddie and Tae, Canaan Smith, and RaeLynn.

Tickets start at $59 and go as high as a single day backstage meet & greet and VIP lounge access for $249. The VIP Lounge includes exclusive craft beer tastings, a better view of the stage, private restrooms, a cash bar, and one-hour early entry for craft beer tastings starting at 12 p.m.

One of the purposes of Driftwood is to donate a portion of their earnings to San Onofre Parks Foundation, a nonprofit set on developing and beautifying California’s coastal parks. They will also donate to the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the park’s beaches and facilities.

“It’s a wonderful day of chilling on the beach, drinking beer, and listening to some great country music,” Reese said.