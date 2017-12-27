Dirty Heads Bring the Sound of Change to Resolution NYE

Costa Mesa, California has been the scene for some very cool shows the past few years. This New Year’s weekend is no exception. This year, instead of watching the ball drop in NYC on the boob tube, you can go to Resolution NYE at the OC Fair Events Center. The festival is a two-day event that features two local bands that have captured the ears of the locals and beyond. Featured on night one is Dirty Heads.

The Dirty Heads are local guys that made good. The band is from Huntington Beach, by way of the Long Beach area. Formed in 2006 by high school pals, Jared “Dirty J” Watson, and Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell. The band got their start mixing it up in their garage making mix tapes of their “music.” Who knew those mix tapes were the vehicle that propelled them in the right direction. In the early days, the guys played local bars and before you knew it, people started coming to their gigs. It sounds funny now, but once they got 100 people to show up to a gig, they considered that number as their threshold for a successful night! From that point forward, as each crowd got bigger and bigger, the band took their little venture a little more seriously. The number of people that come to their shows just gets larger and larger.

As for their sound, the guys were influenced by several artists. One that’s a stand out is Sublime. Their time spent with Bradley Nowell and Eric Wilson was very brief, but the influence is evident in their signature sound. A non-Reggae / Ska band that influenced the early tunes was Naughty by Nature. A question they get all the time is what they got the name from? The answer is simple, it’s a nickname their brothers would call the guys when they were younger. From the get-go, Dirty Heads were tagged as a Reggae / Ska band, but like Sublime and Fishbone, they are much more than that. The guys love reggae and ska, but like other bands pushing the envelope, they fuse reggae, ska, hip-hop with punk elements to put out a sound that is uniquely theirs. The bottom line is that they have no interest in sounding like another 90’s band, instead they want to look forward. Like ALT Reggae juggernauts, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads are progressive in their sound. In all fairness to the 90’s, you can hear a classic groove in their tunes from time-to-time.