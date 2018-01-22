Descendents, Blink 182 and Lil Yachty Will Headline Musink 2018

Another year, another chance to get your skin inked and your ears blasted at Musink. Today, the 11th annual tattoo culture and music festival at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa announced its lineup for Mar. 16-18. including skate punk stalwarts Descendents, pop punk kings Blink 182 and bubblegum rap extraordinaire, Lil Yachty. No, that last one was not a misprint. Though he festival has long embraced a rotating cast of pissed off punk heroes with the occasional underground rapper thrown in, this year a three day tattoo convention seems to be embracing the wilds of millennial hip-hop by giving it its own day on Sunday, the 18th. Rappers Machine Gun Kelly, Wifisfuneral and Rage-esque rap-core trio thursday The Fever 333 also round up the lineup on Sunday with Yachty.

The lineup also includes a cast of veteran bands including Adolescents, Fear and Strung Out on Friday as well as a more mainstream middle-ground with Good Charlotte and the Interrupters keeping the party live before Blink on Saturday. For festival creator Travis Barker and his band, the return of Blink is especially important since Musink 2015 marked the debut of Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio as their replacement guitarist for Tom DeLonge.

Of course one of the primary draws for ink fanatics is the overwhelming amount of world-class tattoo artists rolling in from around the world and plenty of local legends. The tattoo roster for this year includes

Jack Rudy, Robert Atkinson, Black Anchor Collective, Franco Vescovi, Baba, True Tattoo, Small Paul, Eddie Tana, Boog Star, Corey Miller, Britton McFetridge, Spotlight Tattoo, Bob Tyrrell, Big Gus, Elm St. Tattoo, Goethe, Gypsy Rose, Alex Strangler, Karen Costleigh and Christine Barnum and more. See the full flier below.