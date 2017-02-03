menu

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Gets Existential

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By Jena Ardell
Depeche Mode recently released a new song titled "Where's the Revolution," a track that will be included on their new album, Spirit.

"I wouldn't call this a political album," frontman Dave Gahan told Rolling Stone. "Because I don't listen to music in a political way. But it's definitely about humanity, and our place in that."

Spirit drops on March 17 and marks the English rock legends' 14th studio album and their first new album in four years.


Depeche Mode has also announced the first leg of their Global Spirit Tour dubbed "The Summer 2017 European stadium tour" which includes 32 cities in 21 countries across Europe.

Gahan has been through internal hell and back (see: his 90s heydays) and has overcome addiction. He credits his early struggles for shaping him into the introspective human he is today.

"I constantly seem to be searching for “Why am I here? What am I doing? What am I supposed to be doing, and why aren’t I doing that?” he told theguardian.com.

Read more of Gahan's existential thoughts below. Quotation above via theguardian.com.

Jena Ardell
Photographer who shoots pretty girls, retro scenes, and rockstars. Sometimes I write. Sometimes I draw.

