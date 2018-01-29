David and the Curse is Survival Music For Your Rock-N-Roll Spirit

David Stücken has been kicking around the Southern California music scene for 17 years now. If you’ve seen some of the local rock shows at Chain Reaction, on the Sunset Strip, or pretty much any other small to mid-size venue, you’ve probably seen him play music in one variation or another.

These days, the 32-year-old singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer is tearing things up with some new music and a brand new video from his band David and the Curse. But while Stücken has used his music to convey his thoughts on life’s most simple and complex topics over the years, his new visual for “Like a Ghost” captures the hollow feeling that most people have experienced one too many times. Fun fact: The video was shot and directed by Well Hung Heart's Greta Valenti and Robin Davey.

“The song is about isolation, whether it’s isolation from a loved one or meaning in your life — or sometimes those two things are one in the same,” Stücken says. “It’s about isolation and also about losing those things, but I also think that people feel really isolated within themselves now. With social media and staring at phones and the current regime or whatever you want to call it, I think a lot of people feel isolated emotionally. That might be why it’s relevant right now — and also because there’s nobody in the world who hasn’t lost somebody they loved in one way or another.”