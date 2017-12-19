CRSSD Fest Announces Their Spring 2018 Lineup

Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park is once again the backdrop for one of EDM's most mature and forward-thinking festivals. Today CRSSD Fest announced its spring 2018 lineup, including returning festival headliners Empire of the Sun, along with live sets from Gorgon City, Bonobo and Little Dragon with special guest Tchami.
The multi-headed hydra of dance music and live bands returns this year with three stages each carrying their own vibe throughout the weekend of March 3-4. Aside from the Ocean View main stage, City Steps stage houses techno sets from Cirez D, Nicole Moudaber, Grammy-nominated Camelphat and more. The Palms stage will bring Jai Wolf, Lee Burridge, Anna Lunoe, MK and a host of other noteworthy EDM acts.
Since it started in 2015, CRSSD has defined itself as a festival apart from typical rave culture, eschewing hallmarks like furry boots and kandi bracelets.
"This is an older market, that's why they chose to go twenty-one and over. It's really hard to sell the young crowd house and techno. They're not mature enough to listen to it. It's a lot more mature sound." said Marco Cervantes, a self-contracted promoter and nightlife consultant in Orange County during last year's spring event featuring sets from Odesza, Chet Faker, Loco Dice, Jamie Jones.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The picturesque Downtown skyline also one of the hallmarks of the event for the roughly 15,000 people who show up each year to get down to all shades and styles of dance music. For the full lineup see the festival poster below.
Tickets for the 21+ fest go on sale at 11a.m. on Dec. 26. For full information on ticket sales and set times, click here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!