CRSSD Fest Announces Their Spring 2018 Lineup

Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park is once again the backdrop for one of EDM's most mature and forward-thinking festivals. Today CRSSD Fest announced its spring 2018 lineup, including returning festival headliners Empire of the Sun, along with live sets from Gorgon City, Bonobo and Little Dragon with special guest Tchami.

The multi-headed hydra of dance music and live bands returns this year with three stages each carrying their own vibe throughout the weekend of March 3-4. Aside from the Ocean View main stage, City Steps stage houses techno sets from Cirez D, Nicole Moudaber, Grammy-nominated Camelphat and more. The Palms stage will bring Jai Wolf, Lee Burridge, Anna Lunoe, MK and a host of other noteworthy EDM acts.

Since it started in 2015, CRSSD has defined itself as a festival apart from typical rave culture, eschewing hallmarks like furry boots and kandi bracelets.