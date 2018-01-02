Coachella 2018 Lineup Announced: the Weeknd, Beyoncé, Eminem & More

The eagerly-awaited official Coachella 2018 lineup was released by music promotor powerhouse Goldenvoice late Tuesday afternoon. The now-iconic California desert skyline poster confirmed rumors reported by Consequence of Sound in December of a hip-hop heavy lineup with headliners the Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem.

Though neither headliner is a stranger to the two weekend mega-music festival in Indio, this marks each artist's first time as an official Coachella headliner. Beyoncé was set to headline in 2017, but rescheduled to headline in 2018 due to her being pregnant with twins. Eminem appeared on the main stage in 2012 as a surprise guest of Dr. Dre (a performance promptly upstaged by Dre's other surprise guest, Tupac 2.0). The Weeknd has performed a total of three times at Coachella (twice on the bill and once last year as a guest).

Supporting acts like Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and Post Malone make this year's lineup noticeably more rap and hip hop-centric and mark a clear divergence from the indie artist and rock band reunion headliner legacy the festival has built on the last 19 years (while making EDM artist detour a few times in recent years). Still, a few token Coachella veterans appear on the bill: Fleet Foxes, Portugal. the Man, HAIM, and alt-J are all returning in 2018.