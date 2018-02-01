Chris Dave and the Drumhedz Have Played with All of Your Favorite Artists

If you haven’t heard of Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, you’re probably not alone. But if you think you haven’t heard the music created by Dave or any of his cohorts, you’re almost definitely wrong (or perhaps deaf).
Although not known by name, the Drumhedz had already earned some massive writing and performing credits long before they ever formed. As a supergroup of studio and touring musicians, Dave — who’s performed with everyone from Adele to Justin Bieber to Dolly Parton — and the rest of his crew are ready to show the world what they can all do without being in the shadows of a megastar on their recently released self-titled debut.
“It’s a collaboration of musicians and writers who have already been in the industry and have played on a lot of things you’ve heard on the radio, but you might not know them,” Dave says. “We all collectively got together and created this group that represents all of the underground musicians and artists. The album is a playlist of what all of those people together would listen to if we had our own radio station.
“It’s a sonic adventure where you can imagine yourself going through a portal and into the world of the Drumhedz,” Dave continues. “We’re explaining our world to you sonically with where we’re coming from, and then of course we’ve got some special guests on there like Anderson .Paak, Elzhi, and SiR. The whole thing is this movement where you’ll here these musicians who you wouldn’t know by name, but you’ve heard them. It’s an underdog underground movement.
But while Dave may be the one who gets his name on the front of the record, he’s also the man behind the band both figuratively and literally. Widely considered to be one of the best drummers of all time regardless of genre, the former Mint Condition percussionist contributes not only his Grammy-winning musical skills to the group, but also the business sense and showmanship he’s picked up from years upon years spent in the industry.
“I have to go from the roles of being a DJ to the crowd to the other extreme of almost being a manager onstage at the same time,” Dave says. “It’s all kinds of things I like doing — and it’s all interacting with my friends — so it’s more that I’m just someone who’s going to help out with everything rather than being a ringleader or a band director. It’s more like being the driver, but every piece of the car has good input.”
Of course, the debut of the Drumhedz isn’t really a debut for any musician within the genre-defying group, but it’s also a different kind of beast than most of them are accustomed t. On one hand, the underground musical all-star team is used to major shows in front of packed arenas, but they’re also not used to playing songs they have a personal interest in.
“It’s a different type of adrenaline rush, because you’re nervous when playing for a massive amount of people for massive artists because you don’t want to mess up the show,” Dave says. “When you’re doing your own stuff, the pressure is another kind of pressure because it’s personal. You don’t want to mess that up either.”
With their first diverse record already in the bag, the Drumhedz are gearing up to make 2018 the year the world finally learns their names. Already, Dave is planning a pair of other releases for later in the year, and they’ll be performing as many live shows as their day jobs will allow. If the 15-track self-titled album is anything to go by, the growth of the Drumhedz could be a breakthrough for not only Dave, but also every other drummer with dreams of leading their own bands.
“It was a huge relief for it to finally come out, because it was done for a little while, so now that it’s out we can look at the two other projects coming out after it,” Dave says. “I’m definitely proud and happy that it’s out, and I think that hopefully it’s a good stamp for my generation of leaders of bands and songwriters who just happen to be drummers.”
