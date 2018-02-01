Chris Dave and the Drumhedz Have Played with All of Your Favorite Artists

If you haven’t heard of Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, you’re probably not alone. But if you think you haven’t heard the music created by Dave or any of his cohorts, you’re almost definitely wrong (or perhaps deaf).

Although not known by name, the Drumhedz had already earned some massive writing and performing credits long before they ever formed. As a supergroup of studio and touring musicians, Dave — who’s performed with everyone from Adele to Justin Bieber to Dolly Parton — and the rest of his crew are ready to show the world what they can all do without being in the shadows of a megastar on their recently released self-titled debut.

“It’s a collaboration of musicians and writers who have already been in the industry and have played on a lot of things you’ve heard on the radio, but you might not know them,” Dave says. “We all collectively got together and created this group that represents all of the underground musicians and artists. The album is a playlist of what all of those people together would listen to if we had our own radio station.