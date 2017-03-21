Catapult Looks to Launch a Night of Diversity into OC, LA, and Long Beach's Music Scenes

EXPAND Courtesy of Catapult

“When’s the last time you saw something for the first time?” asks Donovan Brown. “This is going to be completely different than anything else you’ve ever seen before.”

The “this” that Brown is referring to is the new project that the musician and his creative team are working on, a recurring night of music and art called Catapult. To sum it up, the warehouse events would likely be similar to a slightly more geographically diverse version of LA’s darling of a series Low End Theory, with artists from Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Orange County on every bill to show the talent all over Southern California. Described as “an eclectic amalgamation of the aural and visual arts with interactive installations, immersive sounds, and electrifying live performances,” Brown hopes to bring in enough live artists and art installations that Catapult proves to be as visually striking and immersive as it is musically.

“We’re trying to incorporate a live art element into it as well,” Brown says. “For the first one, there’s going to be an artist doing a full-sized mural during the event, and there are going to be other people doing artwork as well. We’ve been looking at cool ways to do art installations around the space, because the people who own the warehouse do props for festivals like Coachella and stuff like that, so we may have these giant props lying around.”

While Catapult may be the biggest event Brown and his partners have thrown, it’ll certainly be the biggest. As half of Long Beach’s soulful musical duo, the Black Noise, Brown’s had plenty of experience putting together his own shows, and the first “janky” predecessor to Catapult actually already went down in Fullerton. The combination of his experiences with other events certainly gave him the confidence and ability to be able to hold a series of events as big as Catapult, but it was also heavily inspired by the artist and organizer’s attendance at major genre-spanning festivals like FYF. That desire for different subsections of the local creative community to get together and cross-pollinate is ultimately what brought Brown to launch Catapult.

“My bandmate and I realized that no one really knew each other,” Brown says. “You could play in a venue on a Tuesday, and the very next night there could be a show with completely different fans who would never turn up for your show and vice versa. We just realized that, and we wanted to find a way to bridge all of these people and do something different.”

But as many events as Brown has put together in the past, there have always been limits on many of them. Whether he had to work with a venue’s promoter or simply within the bounds of what’s feasible in a small room, most of Brown’s previous evenings were much more intimate events. While he won’t exactly be moving on to a festival-sized show with Catapult, it’ll be the first time the reigns are really taken off and the artist is left to explore what he can do when organizing a night all his own. From the music and art to the food and drinks to the sound and lighting, Catapult will be entirely created by Brown and his team. Plus, how many people get to play and experiment with a warehouse full of Coachella-sized props for their first major event?

“I put my own shows together for my band, so this is kind of the same feeling as when you put together a really cool lineup for one of those shows,” Brown says. “For that, you talk to the promoter and they let you do a lot of different things your way, but with this you’re also choosing what alcohol you serve, the food trucks, what people you’re trying to attract, the logos, and all of that. It’s a whole different level of involvement you get to have that makes it even more satisfying if and when it goes well.”

Catapult featuring Curtiss King, Cameo Adele and Eddie Cole, Anaheim location to be announced on the day of the event. Saturday March 25, www.catapultlive.com [RSVP only] 8 p.m.

