Blackest of the Black Fest By The Minute

Blackest of the Black Festival (By the Minute Review)

Oak Canyon Park

(5/26-27/2017)

Friday, May 26 (Day 1)

5:25 p.m. After dealing with yet typical Friday traffic, hundreds of Blackest of the Black attendees finally made it to the parking lot, where tailgating began immediately. Metal heads drank beers, and took shots of Jagermiester, while the background music was provided by the distorted industrial heaviness of opening band 3TEETH. (Alex Distefano)

5:55 Outside the venue, as many fans still arrive and continue to arrive in the parking lot, many more keep tailgating, leaving behind mounds of trash, cans and bottles. Clean up crews circulated the entire area on foot keeping things clean and collecting recyclables. When you consider the thousands also camping at this event, and the way metalloids love to drink beer, one is left to wonder just how much money all those cans and bottles are really worth at the end of this two day festival. (AD)

6:15 Festival goers are greeted by Gutted Greta (my name for her) hanging by the neck with her legs spread wide and her intestines missing. Just another scene from any death metal album cover. (Rachael Mattice)

6:22 At Blackest of the Black, there was a side area for performers, including sword swallowers, fire breathers, and other freaks into body modification, scarification, suspension, torture, bondage, fire dancing and more. A middle aged man with long gray hair in a Municipal Waste shirt stood next to a caged female fire dancer and lit a cigar as she passed her flame. (AD)

6:36 Walking around more and there's a lot of open grass. Discovered torture chamber/ dungeon area with flame swallowers, a chick with nipple tape who is pounding a nail into her noise, another girl dancing in a cage, gargoyles bleeding from the eyes, a guy stapling bills on his chest, another dude swallowing a sword. Also, they are spraying audience members with fake blood. (RM)

6:40 Local heavy heroes Suicide Silence were on stage pummeling through an emotional, ripping set. The energy on stage was at high decibel levels, but for the most part, unfortunately, the crowd was just not moving much energy in return. There was however, one enthusiastic fan, a person dressed up as the giant Wienerschnitzel hot dog mascot, who was putting effort though in trying to flare up a mosh pit in the corner near the back, but it just wasn't happening. (AD)

6:51 Line for the Danzig signing at 7:30 is growing across the festival grounds (RM)

6:59 Waiting for Deafheaven. A security guard my grandfather's age who is wearing gloves and can barely walk (but he will stop anyone who tries to go backstage) flirts with me, and every other girl who walks past him. (RM)

7:11 OK so it’s just before sunset and we’re outdoors in the natural environment, so this is the perfect setting and ambience for arts black metal band Deafheaven. Though the caustic set was greeted with some approval by fans, again, there seemed to be little if any movement, both in terms of the crowd and the band members. This motion might have helped the music be enjoyed by more fans. Plus, anytime any type of black metal band plays and there is no pit, it’s kind of disappointing. Where is the giant, moshing Wienerschnitzel mascot when you need it? (AD)

7:20 Deafheaven's singer crawls down to one of the amps in front of the stage, hanging out doggy style and licking between his fingers. Interesting quirks. (RM)

7:24 Deafheaven closed with fan favorite "Sunbather.” (RM)

7:30 Glenn Danzig arrives at booth to sign. A few fat dudes with tattoos surrounding him are his bodyguards. A young fan in her 20's asks the man himself to sign her Danzig tattoo on her boob. He does and the she walks away crying. I am happy for her. (RM)

7:33 Adjacent to the VIP Lounge in the performance area, a pale, tattooed and thin woman is slowly suspended in the air, with two hooks piercing the skin above her knees. She holds them both and appears to be hanging in glee as the legendary UK anarchy punks Discharge blast through their set. (AD)

7:49 Dude! Discharge! A change of speed following Deafheaven and the fans dig it. discharge's circle pit is one of the biggest yet. (RM)

8:18 Legendary long running UK anarchy punks Discharge were slaying the crowd with a fast as fuck, apocalyptic and anti-establishment vibe that fed the anger into the pit. This was a band lots of people came to see, and was shown with the punks tearing it up in front to fathers of D-Beat. The one awkward moment came, with the look of a group of standing OC Sheriffs Deputies, when the singer called out thee cops for eating all the food backstage. (AD)

8:26 Two blonde, busty women and a very buff long haired dude in a leather jacket were heard exiting the ‘VIP Lounge’ with one woman saying loudly, ‘No FREE Drinks? What kind of VIP lounge is this?” The security guards just smiled and nodded keeping silently. (AD)

8:33 Food stands aren't impressive. One is charging $6 for one taco. I get pizza with black lemonade, because it must be black at the Blackest. While eating at the tables, I overhear a girl (one who wears high heels to festivals) say to her boyfriend, "i have scars on my legs because of you. Isn't it time I gave you scars on yours?" (RM)

8:44 It's dark and cold. people start huddling around the few space heaters lighting the grounds. (RM)

8:49 Corrosion of Conformity lights up stage for first full night set. Side by side stage makes it easy to get close to the front. Redneck rampaging speaking to my soul "who's got the fire." Pepper Keenan to the audience, "We drove a long way to get here. Glenn Danzig picked a cool spot for this Fest. This song is heavier than shit and is called "7 days" check it out." (RM)

9:11 You could really smell the reefer, as people burned the sweet leaf during Corrosion Of Conformity’s hard rocking set of ‘80s and ‘90s metal, with hints of Southern Rock, thrash, punk doom and sludge all with a groove that was smack dab in your face, which created a mini sea of head bangers. (AD)

9:18 COC Closed with "clean my wounds" audience was singing along. (RM)

9:29 Festival host Full Metal Jackie makes Suicidal Tendencies’ introduction and lets concert goers know Danzig's new album will be played in full after Suicidal Tendencies' show. (RM)

9:30 Suicidal opens with "Can't Bring Me Down." The side of the stage couldn't get any more crowded with plus ones, otherwise they'd run into the band. (RM)

9:40 Mike Muir's mic cuts out and continues to have volume issues during their set. Even headliners can't escape technical difficulties. (RM)

10:22 Suicidal Tendencies were on stage throwing it down. Of course, there were circle pits but the roughest pit of the night was on stage, when Mike Muir invited dozens of females on stage to slam during the classic ST tune, ‘Possessed to Skate.” (AD)

10:48 Best drummer of the night has to go to the one and only Dave Lombardo whose speed, power and precision was the glue of Suicidal’s sound. But wait, am I mistaking, or did ST really perform this festival and NOT play their classic, iconic song ‘Institutionalized?” WTF? (AD)

11:11 Afterword the concert, not everyone left promptly. Many stuck around and watched the freak show performers and fire dancers, while others bought food or merch. For those too drunk, a comfortable area in the grass was set up with giant screen where black and white horror films were projected. Many stuck around to enjoy Pizza, BBQ, and other various Vegan and non carnivore friendly foods and watch these old movies in the dark. (AD)

