Beyond Wonderland Announces 2018 Lineup With Alesso, Tiesto, Bijou and More

In the world of EDM, March Madness means only one thing—the return of Beyond Wonderland. Every year, the goliath festival presented by Insomniac draws tens of thousands of fans into a fantastical realm of epic beats from dance music's biggest DJs along with eye-popping visuals, and costumes that turn the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino into a pulsating planet of non-stop fun and freakiness.

This year on March 16 and 17, the festival line up includes four stages that represent various shades of dance music. The Queen's Domain is home to EDM royalty from Tiesto to Alesso, Dash Berlin and more. The Mad Hatter's Castle is a bass-lovers paradise with Flosstradamus, Andy C, Kayzo, Kill the Noise and others. Caterpillar's Garden is all about the groove with Chris Lake, Claptone, Oliver and more, while Cheshire Woods will draw deep house vibes onto the dance floor for Bijou, Jack Beats and more.

See the full lineup on each stage below: