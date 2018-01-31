Beyond Wonderland Announces 2018 Lineup With Alesso, Tiesto, Bijou and More

In the world of EDM, March Madness means only one thing—the return of Beyond Wonderland. Every year, the goliath festival presented by Insomniac draws tens of thousands of fans into a fantastical realm of epic beats from dance music's biggest DJs along with eye-popping visuals, and costumes that turn the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino into a pulsating planet of non-stop fun and freakiness.
This year on March 16 and 17, the festival line up includes four stages that represent various shades of dance music. The Queen's Domain is home to EDM royalty from Tiesto to Alesso, Dash Berlin and more. The Mad Hatter's Castle is a bass-lovers paradise with Flosstradamus, Andy C, Kayzo, Kill the Noise and others. Caterpillar's Garden is all about the groove with Chris Lake, Claptone, Oliver and more, while Cheshire Woods will draw deep house vibes onto the dance floor for Bijou, Jack Beats and more.
See the full lineup on each stage below:
Queen’s Domain: Alesso, Christofi, Dash Berlin, Droeloe, Elephante, K?D, KSHMR, Kuuro, Mercer, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Showtek, Tiësto, Tritonal, Valentino Khan and Yultron
Mad Hatter’s Castle: Andy C, Bassrush Experience, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Consouls, DJ Mustard, Electric Mantis, Flosstradamus, Jax Jones, Judge, Just A Gent, Kayzo, Kill The Noise, MC Dino, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Mr. Carmack, R3hab, SAYMYNAME, The Upbeats b2b Rockwell and Zeke Beats
Caterpillar’s Garden: Born Dirty, Catz ‘N Dogz, Chris Lake, Claptone, Detlef b2b Latmun, Fisher, Lee Foss, Oliver, Sage Armstrong, Solardo, Walker & Royce and Will Clarke
EDM fans (which Insomniac likes to call its "headliners") will travel on an otherworldly journey to an immersive atmosphere filled with new stage production, new art installations, and a collection of new costumed characters and performers.
Like many other Insomniac events, Beyond Wonderland is only open to people 18 and older and the VIP area is only available to those 21 and older.
Two-day general admission tickets are on sale now starting at $169 and two-day VIP tickets are $269. Visit beyondwonderland.com for more information.
