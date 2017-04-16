Best Boomerang Dance Moves at Coachella: Crowd Edition

Daniel Kohn

Ah, Coachella.

You know the deal. The thing has been going on for almost 20 years and it attracts the young, the bold and the beautiful for a little bit of peace, love and understanding. Well, not quite, but you can get some great choreographed photos, videos and Snapchats out of it that may or may not make you the next big influencer.

Meanwhile, we were grinding away in the teeth of the dust, haze and heat trying to see — when people weren’t trying to capture the perfect image — what they were really up to.

Needless to say, when the cameras weren’t rolling (at least in plain sight) we were able to see what was really going down over the weekend. Here are some of the best moves we saw courtesy of everyone's favorite loop video app, Boomerang.