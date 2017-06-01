Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Play Free Show at Salt Creek Beach

Courtesy of OC Parks

What's better than a free concert? Nothing! Well, maybe not. The only thing better than a free concert is a free concert by the beach. Now we're talking!

Alright, now that we got that out of the way, let's get to business. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are going to play a hometown show at Dana Point's Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach on August 17. McMahon and company are the latest addition to a nice array of performers as part of this year's OC Parks Summer Concert Series. McMahon and company are also the big surprise performer for this season.

The band has been busy this year touring behind their new album Zombies on Broadway. As usual, the ex-Something Corporate/Jack's Mannequin singer has put together another impressive collection of songs that will be sure to get the locals hopping underneath the late summer sunset. His delightful indie pop will serve as the soundtrack to your evening, which judging by the reaction of both terrestrial and satellite radio, is a pretty good thing.

Again, the concert is free so there's no reason to not see McMahon — a local staple — perform in an idyllic setting. After all, would you rather see this show, without plunking down cash for a ticket, or head to a festival and/or headlining gig and be out some dinero?

