menu

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Play Free Show at Salt Creek Beach

Band of Horses Saddle Up With a New Steeds and a Stellar Record


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Play Free Show at Salt Creek Beach

Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 4:57 a.m.
By Daniel Kohn
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Play Free Show at Salt Creek Beach
Courtesy of OC Parks
A A

What's better than a free concert? Nothing! Well, maybe not. The only thing better than a free concert is a free concert by the beach. Now we're talking!

Alright, now that we got that out of the way, let's get to business. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are going to play a hometown show at Dana Point's Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach on August 17. McMahon and company are the latest addition to a nice array of performers as part of this year's OC Parks Summer Concert Series. McMahon and company are also the big surprise performer for this season.

The band has been busy this year touring behind their new album Zombies on Broadway. As usual, the ex-Something Corporate/Jack's Mannequin singer has put together another impressive collection of songs that will be sure to get the locals hopping underneath the late summer sunset. His delightful indie pop will serve as the soundtrack to your evening, which judging by the reaction of both terrestrial and satellite radio, is a pretty good thing.

Again, the concert is free so there's no reason to not see McMahon — a local staple — perform in an idyllic setting. After all, would you rather see this show, without plunking down cash for a ticket, or head to a festival and/or headlining gig and be out some dinero?

Daniel Kohn
Daniel Kohn is a writer based in Southern California. With bylines in an assortment of outlets, Kohn primarily specializes in music with other interests ranging from sports to food. As a transplant, Kohn loves the beautiful weather and is glad he no longer has to deal with brutal winters. If you see him, say hi and of course, he's always willing to down a beer or two...if you're paying.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >