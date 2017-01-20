Aimee Mann Gets Candid, In Illustrated Form

Jena Ardell

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann announced she will be releasing a new album titled Mental Illness. The album marks Mann's first new full-length album in five years.

“I assume the brief on me is that people think that I write these really depressing songs," Mann states in the album's press release. "I don’t know—people may have a different viewpoint—but that’s my own interpretation of the cliché about me. So if they thought that my songs were very down-tempo, very depressing, very sad, and very acoustic, I thought I’d just give myself permission to write the saddest, slowest, most acoustic, if-they’re-all-waltzes-so-be-it record I could … I mean, calling it Mental Illness makes me laugh, because it is true, but it’s so blunt that it’s funny.”

The songstress has always been extremely candid during interviews:

"I have this terrible feeling that my life is getting away from me," Mann once explained in a conversation with Patton Oswalt. "My life is just falling in half, and I’m focused on these crazy, stupid, mundane things. But in a way, it also stabilizes me, too. If you obsess about something, even if it’s something small and trivial, it kinda brings your life into focus. It becomes your entire life. Everything else just becomes irrelevant."

Mental Illness drops March 31st. You can listen to the melodic track "Goose Snow Cone" on Mann's website. Mann will be performing at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on May 13, 2017.

Below are her feelings about being a musician and her experience in the music industry. Quotation above via telegraph.co.uk.

Jena Ardell

—via slate.com

Jena Ardell

—via avclub.com

Jena Ardell

—via believermag.com

Jena Ardell

—via avclub.com

