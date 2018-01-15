After 25 years, Ska Fans Still Can’t Get Enough of Mustard Plug

People say things that were once in fashion come back eventually. That is true, especially when it comes to music, some for the better, some for the worse; like really bad hairstyles and anything polyester. Then again, to bring something back, someone had to keep that dream alive. There are a few bands that hold the distinction of bands that kept the music going; Mustard Plug is one of those bands. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the band formed in ’91 by Dave Kirchgessner, Mike McKendrick, Colin Clive, and Anthony Vilchez. In their early days, the guys saw an opportunity as there was virtually no ska scene in the Grand Rapids area back in the day. The guys formed Mustard Plug and developed a unique sound that enabled them to draw a large following in a relatively short period of time. As for the band members, they are humble and down-to-earth Dudes… it’s that Midwest thing at work.

As for the name of the band, as the story goes… a guy in the early stages of the band was making a sandwich and that crusty stuff that forms on the mustard bottle when you put it in the fridge without wiping it off, first gave him an interesting idea for a name for the band. Names aren’t always what they seem, then sometimes they are… And Mustard Plug was born.

The band’s current lineup features Dave Kirchgessner (vocals), Brandon Jenison (trumpet), Jim Hofer (trombone), Colin Clive (guitar/vocals), Rick Johnson (bass) and Nate Cohn (drums). Sonically, they are cross between Boston’s Mighty Mighty Bosstones & Dropkick Murphy’s and Orange County, California juggernauts Reel Big Fish. Despite the comparisons, they have a sound that is uniquely all their own, and they are electric on stage. The thing about the band is they’ve done it all over the years, playing big venues and smaller ones while popping out seven studio albums Skapocalypse Now!, Big Daddy Multitude, Evildoers Beware!, Pray for Mojo, Yellow No. 5, In Black and White, Can't Contain It; there’s a compilation entitled Masterpieces: 1991-2002, and a live album, Mustard Plug: Live! All this, and they’ve toured throughout their existence. While other bands count their laurels, Mustard Plug continues to play for their fans and build on what they started. Call them what you want, but visionaries build what dreamers imagined, and this band lives the dreams of all music fans.