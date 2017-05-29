menu

20-Year-Old Lightning In a Bottle Festival Attendee Dies

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 3:27 p.m.
By Mary Carreon
Last weekend at the 14th annual Lightning In a Bottle festival, a 20-year-old attendee named Baylee Gatlin from Ventura County suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton— a city in San Louis Obispo County. Although the cause of death was not immediately released, a source close to the Gatlin family informed the Weekly that the death was due to a heart attack. That information has not officially been confirmed, nor do we know if drugs were involved in the incident.

The Do Lab released the following statement to KSBW, a news station covering the Santa Cruz, Salinas, Monterrey areas, who also reported on the story:

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman who passed away at Twin Cities Hospital after attending Lightning In a Bottle this weekend. We ask that the LiB community keep her and her family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

According to reports by KSBW multiple ambulances were called to the festival to come to her aid, causing a section of the festival to be shut down.

More information will be available as the story develops.

Mary Carreon

