15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad

Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 1:57 p.m.
By Nate Jackson
15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter
A A

It's customary on Father's Day to salute the dads who helped mold us into the men and women we are today. But when you grow up with a punk rock dad, things are a little different. Aside from their obvious taste in music, punk rock dads are there for their offspring in ways that some of us with more conventional papas never really get to experience. Punk traditions from back in the day are still alive thanks to the fathers who refuse to change their ways after the grey in their hair sets in, the tattoos start to fade and and those old cut off vests no longer fit. Nevertheless, these punk rock dads are there to teach the youth a thing or two at shows like Punk Rock Bowling or even Burger Records' show at the Echoplex tonight, aptly-titled Punk is Dad featuring JFA and Red Kross. In honor of Father's Day, here are 15 signs you might be a punk rock dad, taken from photos we took at this year's Punk Bowling.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

When your spawn needs help learning how to apply his or her nail polish, you're always there to show 'em how it's done.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You never miss a good punk show, even if you've gotta go straight there wearing your 9 to 5 clothes.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

Family time with the kids usually requires ear protection.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

Your punk rock son can stand next to you and see his future.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You're ok with a receding hawk line.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

This is your version of a comb over.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

Instead of the mosh pit, you prefer the mosh sit.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

These are the onesies you buy for your children.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You just can't understand why your kid would rather be at a 21 Pilots concert.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You'll pay a few buck extra to be a Very Important Punk.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

Your kids will always come with you to see a show...yet stand just far enough away to look like they came alone.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

Your kid will always have the best seat at the show, even if they have no clue what they're looking at.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You have more fun at a festival then the youngsters who are half your age.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

There's so much color in your mohawk that no one notices the grey on the sides.

15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad
Dick Slaughter

You're a bad ass motherfucker who doesn't care what anyone else thinks.

Thanks, punk rock dads...you've influenced our lives more than you could ever know.

Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

