15 Signs That You're a Punk Rock Dad

Dick Slaughter

It's customary on Father's Day to salute the dads who helped mold us into the men and women we are today. But when you grow up with a punk rock dad, things are a little different. Aside from their obvious taste in music, punk rock dads are there for their offspring in ways that some of us with more conventional papas never really get to experience. Punk traditions from back in the day are still alive thanks to the fathers who refuse to change their ways after the grey in their hair sets in, the tattoos start to fade and and those old cut off vests no longer fit. Nevertheless, these punk rock dads are there to teach the youth a thing or two at shows like Punk Rock Bowling or even Burger Records' show at the Echoplex tonight, aptly-titled Punk is Dad featuring JFA and Red Kross. In honor of Father's Day, here are 15 signs you might be a punk rock dad, taken from photos we took at this year's Punk Bowling.

Dick Slaughter

When your spawn needs help learning how to apply his or her nail polish, you're always there to show 'em how it's done.

Dick Slaughter

You never miss a good punk show, even if you've gotta go straight there wearing your 9 to 5 clothes.

Dick Slaughter

Family time with the kids usually requires ear protection.

Dick Slaughter

Your punk rock son can stand next to you and see his future.

Dick Slaughter

You're ok with a receding hawk line.

Dick Slaughter

This is your version of a comb over.

Dick Slaughter

Instead of the mosh pit, you prefer the mosh sit.

Dick Slaughter

These are the onesies you buy for your children.

Dick Slaughter

You just can't understand why your kid would rather be at a 21 Pilots concert.

Dick Slaughter

You'll pay a few buck extra to be a Very Important Punk.

Dick Slaughter

Your kids will always come with you to see a show...yet stand just far enough away to look like they came alone.

Dick Slaughter

Your kid will always have the best seat at the show, even if they have no clue what they're looking at.

Dick Slaughter

You have more fun at a festival then the youngsters who are half your age.

Dick Slaughter

There's so much color in your mohawk that no one notices the grey on the sides.

Dick Slaughter

You're a bad ass motherfucker who doesn't care what anyone else thinks.

Thanks, punk rock dads...you've influenced our lives more than you could ever know.