14 Awesome Contemporary Tribute Bands

No Duh Ticketmaster

As the Weekly's Club Editor (which means all the listings you see in our kickass concert calendar are managed by yours truly), I've noticed that mom and pop music venues across Orange County tend to host a slew of contemporary cover bands—some of these bands are even OC locals. Because of the re-occurring tribute gigs to contemporary bands, I've decided to gather a list of these acts for y'all to check out. Give the usual Led Zepplin and Black Sabbath tribute band at your local bar a break and instead, feast your eyes on a Misfits and Star Wars hybrid cover band (yes, that really exists) or a Strokes tribute band with an equally leather clad and drunken frontman as Julian Casablancas. Also, a quick shout-out to OC venues that consistently showcase these tribute bands such as The Slidebar and The Continental Room in Fullerton and Diego's in Santa Ana.

No Duh- (No Doubt Tribute Band)

Orange County's very own No Duh covers Orange County's very own No Doubt with nostalgic visuals and wardrobe influenced by No Doubt's lively ethos and Gwen Stefani's edgy yet feminine street style. Even Gwen Stefani and Adrian Young have given No Duh their nods of approval.

Bleed American (Jimmy Eat World Tribute)

Taking the name of Jimmy Eat World's fourth studio album, Laguna Hill's Bleed American are only a year into the live music circuit. Give these local guys a warm welcome at The Continental Room on March 1st won't cha?

El Scorcho ( A Tribute to Weezer)

Since 2004, Atlanta's El Scorcho has played Weezer's first album, The Blue Album, in its entirety. And just to confuse you, they named their band after a song from Pinkerton, Weezer's second album.

The 182's (Blink 182 Tribute)

"You might not ever see Blink-182, so you might as well see us," chuckles the light-hearted frontman of Anaheim's The 182's who impersonate all members of the pop-punk legends Blink-182. The 182's rock local stages with the same juvenile antics of Blink 182 while wearing Famous Stars and Straps shirts and black wrist sweatbands.

The Tooligans (A Tribute to Tool, A Perfect Circle & Puscifer)

Hailing from Los Angeles just like the band they emulate, The Tooligans are more of an ultimate tribute to Tool's recluse lead singer Maynard James Keenan with covers from A Perfect Circle and Puscifer—which are all Keenan fronted projects.

The Righteous & The Wicked - Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute

I wonder if the members of this RHCP tribute band all wear long socks too..

Maladjusted (A Tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey)

Get your feels on Morrisey style with LA's Maladjusted—a tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey.

Blasphemous Rumours - Depeche Mode Tribute band

Named "World's best Depeche Mode tribute band" by Richard Blade of KROQ & Sirius Radio, Blasphemous Rumours have sung Depeche worthy baritone vocals and ethereal synths since 2006. Check out their upcoming show/cruise cleverly named Depeche Boat in Long Beach.

Under Covers of Darkness (A Tribute to The Strokes)

If The Strokes were from Orange County they'd look like this group of leather jacket sporting, slurred singing and polish guitar playing SanTana Chicanos.

Skadonna ( A Ska Tribute to Madonna)

Skadonna, it's a tribute to Madonna but skankier.

The Sithfits (A Tribute to Star Wars and The Misfits)

"Punk rock from the dark side of the Force" is what this Star Wars inspired Misfits cover band called The Sithfits sounds like. A typical Sithfits show entails of "The Imperial March" being played with heavy electric guitars, rad .

The Great Pumpkin (A Tribute to Smashing Pumpkins)



No, this isn't a Peanuts and Smashing Pumpkins mash-up cover band (although if Skadonna and The Sithfits exist a Charlie Brown and Billy Gorgan doppleganger shouldn't be too hard to pull off.) Catch these angsty rockers from Long Beach at The Slidebar on January 15th and The Gaslamp on February 4th.

Electric Sanctuary (A Tribute to The Cult)

Electric Sanctuary from the City of Orange celebrate post-punk rock band The Cult.

Metalachi (A Metal Cover Band Mariachi Style)

?