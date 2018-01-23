10 Must-See NAMM Shows That'll Rock Your Face Off

For four days each January, the Anaheim Convention Center and clubs in and around Orange County enter a wormhole where grunge never happened, hair metal never died and amplifiers are never turned below 11. To be fair, NAMM – America's largest annual trade show for the musical products industry, where numerous instrument manufacturers from around the globe will showcase their latest gear from Thursday to Sunday – is officially genre-agnostic, but the fact remains that where there are guitars, there will be guitar heroes, and the after-hours events that take place during the convention are designed to make heads bang, eardrums bleed and livers quiver. In that spirit, we've ranked the 10 best concerts of NAMM 2018, which, unlike the convention itself, are open to the general public.

10. Dimebash

Thursday, The Observatory, $33

Over the years, NAMM has produced numerous “all-star jams,” but speaking from experience, many have featured ill-conceived pairings and/or sloppy performances by musicians who've gulped down one too many. In recent years, however, the quality of such shows has improved due to the rise of tributes-to-the-fallen-hero, which tend to bring out the best – or at least, the better – in its participants. That said, Thursday's annual nod to slain Pantera guitarist and celebrated drinker “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott – which will feature performances by members of Armored Saint, Suicidal Tendencies, King's X and at least one of Abbott's former bandmates – could go either way, but if we had to wager, we'd bet that Black Tooth Grins (Dimebag's signature drink, in which whiskey is chased with a splash of cola) will be flowing plentifully.

9. Last In Line

Saturday, M3, $25

Although it has yet to make its American debut, the ongoing “Dio Returns” tour – which features a hologram of Ronnie James Dio, who died of stomach cancer in 2010 – has raised just as many eyebrows as it has two-fingered “devil horn” salutes popularized by the legendary vocalist. Last In Line, a second group featuring Dio alumni – and one that features a real, live vocalist in Andrew Freeman (Lynch Mob, The Offspring) – takes a more traditional path. In concert, the band, which also features Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, mixes Dio anthems like “Rainbow In The Dark,” “Stand Up And Shout” and, naturally, “The Last In Line” with original material from its 2016 debut album, which is better than any record by a tribute band has a right to be.