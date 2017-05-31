You're Killin' Me, Smalls [Special Screenings, June 1-8]

The Sandlot 20th Century Fox

Il nostro ultimo (Our Last). Italian Movie Night presents director Ludovico Di Martino's story about two brothers fulfilling their just-departed mother's last wish to visit Sicily by going on an impromptu road trip with her coffin tied to the roof of their car. This family drama won the award for Best Film at the Ferrara Film Festival in 2016. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., June 1, 7 p.m. $10.

In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem. CBN Documentaries' look at Israel's Six-Day War in 1967 focuses on the 55th Paratrooper Brigade, which risked everything to fight for its homeland after Arab nations banded together to wipe the young nation off the map. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium West, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 1, 7 p.m. $12.50.

Il Nostro Ultimo Colletivo Blue n Berry

Blazing Saddles. Presented as part of Frida's Directors Series is Mel Brooks' comedy that is rightly considered among the funniest movies of all-time. The new black sheriff of Rock Ridge (Cleavon Little), his gunslinger-turned-drunk sidekick (Gene Wilder) and the "salt of the earth . . . morons" inhabiting a frontier town battle baddies bent on clearing everyone out for a new railroad—and a classic pie fight. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., June 1, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Follow Arthur, King of the Britons, Sir Lancelot the Brave and Sir Robin the Not-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot as they follow God's directive to find the Holy Grail in this classic Python comedy. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri., 10 p.m. $5.

Jonah: On Stage! It's the life of everyone's favorite lovable yet stubborn biblical prophet, filmed in front of a live audience at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. When God calls Jonah (hopefully not collect!) to offer mercy and forgiveness to the people of Nineveh, the mariner heads off in the opposite direction. Thus begins a chain of bad decisions that lead to Jonah winding up inside a 40-foot whale. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sat., 11 a.m. $12.50.

The Sandlot. The adventure of a new kid in town trying to fit in by playing baseball with a ball signed by Babe Ruth. Total fantasy; kids don't play outside. Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $7.99-$40.

Zotfest. Even though the UC Irvine Film Arts Drama Alliance email invited me to cover this student film festival for the Orange County Register (still waiting for a word count, Reggie editors!), I'll at least list the Film-Arts-Drama Alliance-sponsored event because it provides "a creative space for students to explore filmmaking and gain valuable experience." UC Irvine Humanities Instructional Building, HIB 100, West Peltason and Campus drives, Irvine; www.fadauci.com. Sat., 5 p.m. Free.

Pete's Dragon Disney

Pete's Dragon. I somehow missed this Disney picture but will go out on a limb and say the inaugural 2017 OC Parks Sunset Cinema selection is about Pete and a dragon. This is the first of 12 free summer movies that will rotate among county parks. Pack blankets, beach chairs, and a picnic and/or order grub and beverages from a food truck on site. Carbon Canyon Regional Park, 4442 Carbon Canyon Rd., Brea, (714) 973-3162. Sat. Gates open, 6 p.m.; screening, 8 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Cry Now. Director Alberto Barboza takes us into Los Angeles' eclectic contemporary music and art scenes in this drama that finds Vincent (Miguel Angel Caballero), a restless street artist in search of inspiration, finally meeting his muse, tattoo artist Luzy (Iliana Carter), at a backyard party. When Vince's vengeful ex-girlfriend Sofia (Mina Olivera) finds out, she accuses her ex of criminal vandalism. With the LAPD hot on Vincent and Luzy's tails, they get help escaping from Lobo (Sal Lopez), a sympathetic norteño band musician. Cry Now is notable for featuring an extraordinary soundtrack, murals by real-life street artist EL MAC and the final screen performance by veteran character actress Lupe Ontiveros. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4 & 7 p.m. $7-$10.

The Godfather Paramount Pictures

The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 crime-family drama, which is considered one of the best movies of all time, gets a special nationwide simulcast screening to mark its 45th anniversary. The story, which is adapted from the novel by Coppola's screenwriting partner Mario Puzo, is about the transition of power between Mafioso Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino). The TCM Big Screen Classics co-presentation by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies includes commentary from TCM hosts. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Burden. Timothy Marrinan and Richard Dewey's documentary is on performance artist Chris Burden, who is best known for the gallery piece that involved having a friend shoot him. Burden's live performances began when he was a UC Irvine graduate student, and despite being shot in the early 1970s, he enjoyed a long and diverse art career before passing away at age 69 from cancer in 2015. UCI's Claire Trevor School of the Arts Theatre, 4000 Mesa Rd., Irvine. Mon., 6 p.m. Free.

The Angry Birds Movie. An animated flick from 2016 is about mysterious green piggies making outcast birds Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride) angry. Thus, the title. Krikorian's Buena Park Metroplex 18, 8290 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, (714) 826-2152; Krikorian's San Clemente Cinema 6, 641B Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, (949) 661-7469. Tues., 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. $1.

Kung Fu Panda 3. It takes a village to fight to save kung fu, as Po tells villagers in one of the few Jack Black movies that his kids can watch. Regal La Habra Stadium 16, 1351 W. Imperial Hwy., La Habra, (562) 690-4909. Tues., 10 a.m. $1.

Rock 'n' Roll Legends. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings of the major idols of rock & roll. Biographical films explore the lives of some of the greatest personalities of the era. A discussion is led on radio DJs of that time and the role they played in the development of this music. Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Tues., noon. Free.

American Wrestler: The Wizard ESX Entertainment

American Wrestler: The Wizard. Network of Iranian American Professionals of Orange County present a night to watch and appreciate this film that is based on the real-life story of Ali Jahani. Portrayed as a teen by actor Ali Afshar, Jahani is an Iranian immigrant in a small California town where his high-school classmates reject him. To try to fit in, he joins the wrestling team, earns a thick skin and eventually wins the respect of the community. John Voight, William Fichtner and George Kosturos also star. Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Rd., Irvine; www.nipoc.org. Tues., 6:30 p.m. Visit website for ticket info.

The Matrix. Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is living an ordinary life in 1999, although he does make a living illegally hacking into computers. One day, he meets this fellow Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who shows Thomas the world he is living in is make-believe. With confirmation from a like-minded Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Thomas joins her and Morpheus in trying to save humans from what they have become: slaves to android-like humans in a world disintegrated and wasted, devoid of all natural resources. You know: the post-Trump years. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Ice Age: Collision Course. Manny the Mammoth has two things on his mind that he hopes do not happen: His daughter's looming wedding and the end of the world. Enjoy, kids! Regal La Habra Stadium 16, (562) 690-4909. Wed., 10 a.m. $1.

Purple Rain Warner Bros.

Purple Rain. I went from joining the tens of thousands booing Prince off the stage when he opened for the Rolling Stones at the LA Coliseum in the early 1980s to really hating this 1984 movie to, for the past quarter century or so, really, really being into Prince's music, especially the neo-funk. We all evolve. In the flick, our purple lord plays an aspiring musician who meets aspiring singer Apollonia, finds that talent alone isn't all that one needs to succeed and works like hell to keep from repeating his father's self destructive behavior, especially when he loses Apollonia to another singer (Morris Day). Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Call for ticket price.

LUNAfest. Here is how my colleague Aimee Murillo described this event to preview the Feb. 4 stop in Orange: "Since 2000, LUNA—the company that makes healthy, nutritious snack bars for women—has sponsored a traveling showcase of short films made by and for women around the world to promote their social causes, reflect their stories and raise money for deserving nonprofits." Among the films presented is Family Tale from director Patricia Beckmann-Wells, an Irvine Valley College professor who heads the Interactive Media Arts program. Funds raised go to the program and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. Irvine Valley College, Performing Art Center, 5500 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine; ivc.edu. Thurs., June 8, 7 p.m. $12.

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life Fathom Events

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. The one-night event, simulcast into theaters nationwide, has the singer moving beyond the spotlight and laundry list of headlines about his personal life to tell his own story, his own way. He'll cover music, past relationships and how it has been growing up in the public eye. Also included is new concert footage; behind-the-scenes access; and special interviews with Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx, Terrence Jenkins and more. AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; Regal La Habra Stadium 16, (562) 690-4909; fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 8, 7:30 p.m. $15.

DigiFilm Festival. It's the annual fest celebrating the best student work produced in the Digital Filmmaking program. UCI Arts Amphitheatre, 1231 Art Culture Technology, Irvine, (949) 824-3514; digifilmuci.com. Thurs., June 8, 8:30 p.m. Free.