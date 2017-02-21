You Can Still Catch 2017 Oscar Nominees Before Sunday's Awards Show

EXPAND I've got a fever ... Oscars.org

Orange County and adjacent theaters are screening many of the Academy Award-nominated movies in the days leading up to Sunday's opening of envelopes inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The Oscars Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel coverage begins at 4 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Edwards Aliso Viejo, Edwards Brea Stadium West, Edwards University in Irvine and Edwards Long Beach continue daily through Sunday the Regal/Edwards chain’s Best Picture Film Festival, which allows you to see all the movies nominated for the top prize at one low ticket price ($35). For that you get a badge that allows you into any of the Best Picture nominee screenings, but make sure to still arrive early because admission is not guaranteed if the house is full.

The schedule:

Tuesday: 1 p.m., Hell or High Water; 4 p.m., Manchester by the Sea; 7 p.m., Lion; 10 p.m., Moonlight

Wednesday: 1 p.m., Arrival; 4 p.m. La La Land; 7 p.m., Fences; 10 p.m., Hidden Figures

Thursday: 1 p.m., Manchester by the Sea; 4 p.m., Hacksaw Ridge; 7 p.m., Hidden Figures; 10 p.m., Lion

Friday: 1 p.m., Hell or High Water; 4 p.m., Arrival; 7 p.m., Moonlight; 10 p.m., Manchester by the Sea

Saturday: 1 p.m., Fences; 4 p.m., Lion; 7 p.m., Manchester by the Sea; 10 p.m., La La Land

Sunday: 1 p.m., Arrival; 4 p.m., Hidden Figures; 7 p.m., La La Land; 10 p.m., Moonlight

The following Oscar nominees have local engagements through at least Thursday (check your favorite online ticketing source to confirm):

Arrival, which is nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture: Edwards Brea Stadium East; Edwards Irvine Spectrum; Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel in Laguna Niguel (which promises bonus behind-the-scenes footage and commentary).

Fences, which is up for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture: Edwards Brea Stadium East; Island Cinema, Newport Beach; Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch; United Artists Long Beach.

Hacksaw Ridge, which picked up six nominations, including Best Picture: Cinemark Century Stadium, Orange; Edwards Metro Pointe, Costa Mesa; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency Lido, Newport Beach.

Hidden Figures, the recipient of three noms, including Best Picture: Art Theatre, Long Beach; Edwards Anaheim Hills; Edwards Big Newport, Newport Beach; Edwards Brea Stadium East; Edwards Irvine Spectrum; Edwards Marketplace, Irvine; Edwards Metro Pointe, Costa Mesa; Krikorian Buena Park; Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch; Regal La Habra; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency San Juan Capistrano; United Artists Long Beach.

I Am Not Your Negro, Best Documentary Feature nominee: Edwards Brea Stadium West; Edwards Long Beach; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana. It also opens Friday for a daily run through at least Thursday, March 2, at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana.

La La Land, the leader of the pack with 14 noms: Edwards Anaheim Hills; Edwards Brea Stadium East; Edwards Irvine Spectrum; Edwards Metro Pointe, Costa Mesa; Island Cinema, Newport Beach; Krikorian Buena Park; Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch; Regal La Habra; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency Lido, Newport Beach; Starlight Triangle Square, Costa Mesa.

Lion, with six noms including Best Picture: Cinemark Century Stadium, Orange; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Edwards Anaheim Hills; Edwards Irvine Spectrum; Edwards Westpark, Irvine; Island Cinema, Newport Beach; Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch; Regal La Habra; Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana; United Artists Long Beach.

Manchester by the Sea, with four noms, including Best Picture: Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch.

Moonlight, which got eight noms including Best Picture: Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; United Artists Long Beach.

The Salesman (Forušande), up for Best Foreign Language Film: Edwards Westpark, Irvine; The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana.

20th Century Women, which is nominated for Best Original Screenplay (by Mike Mills): Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel.

Oscar Nominated Short Films-Animated: Edwards Westpark, Irvine; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana.

Oscar Nominated Short Films-Documentary: Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana.

Oscar Nominated Short Films-Live Action: Edwards Westpark, Irvine; Regency Directors Cut Cinema, Laguna Niguel; Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana.

Clips of Oscar nominees and expert opinions about the movies are presented by Robert Kline and Stephanie Heredia during the “A Night at the Oscars” party that begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Regency San Juan Capistrano.

Scheduled to continue their runs at those Edwards theaters as well as Cinemark Century Stadium in Orange through at least Thursday, March 2, are: Arrival, Hell or High Water (which has four nominations, including Best Picture) and Moonlight. The Manchester by the Sea engagement has also been extended at all of those except the Orange theater, which has 2017 Oscar Nominated Shorts slotted instead.

Many of Sunday’s Academy Awards winners will get booked back into local theaters. Check those online movie sources for times, titles and tickets.

“The Art Theatre Presents: The Oscars” is a red carpet viewing party aimed at recruiting new members for the historic Long Beach theater’s patron support arm. Those who join at any membership level—at the party or online before—can attend the 4 p.m. soiree.