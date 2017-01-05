Write Drunk, Edit Sober [Special Screenings, Jan. 5-12]

No Man's Land Courtesy National Theatre Live

Banksy Does New York. The eighth season of the city of Laguna Beach's First Friday Flicks series, which runs monthly through March, opens with this documentary on Banksy, the elusive Scarlet Pimpernel of the international art scene for close to 20 years. How, in our CCTV/smartphone/digitally surveilled era, has he been able to do his hit-and-run stencil-street-art thing without getting caught or his identity revealed? Watch his now-famous 31-day "residency" in New York in October 2013 in search of clues. Director Chris Moukarbel's 79-minute film is followed by a half-hour panel discussion. [seven-degrees] multimedia art center, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach, (949) 497-0722. Fri. Doors open, 6 p.m.; screening, 7 p.m. Free; food and drinks available for purchase.

The Lost Boys. Do you want to feel old also? It's already the 30th anniversary of director Joel Schumacher's campy horror comedy set in the "Murder Capital of the World," Santa Carla (a.k.a. the fictionalized Santa Cruz). Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move to the sleepy beachfront town with their mom, Lucy (Dianne Weist). While she's out looking for a job, Michael and Sam unknowingly befriend a gang of teen vampires led by the charasmatic David (Kiefer Sutherland). It's up to Michael, Sam, beautiful Star (Jami Gertz) and the Frog brothers (Jamison Newlander and the Two Coreys bookend Corey Feldman) to fight off the bloodsuckers. This kicks off the 2017 OC Weekly Friday Night Freakouts series. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Nabucco. New York's Metropolitan Opera presents Verdi's early drama of ancient Babylon, with Placido Domingo making his debut in the title role for the Met. Liudmyla Monastyrska sings the tour-de-force role of Abigaille, Nabucco's willful daughter, with Jamie Barton as Fenena, Russell Thomas as Ismaele and Dmitry Belosselskiy as the prophet Zaccaria, the role of his 2011 Met debut. Met Music Director James Levine conducts as high-definition footage is beamed into theaters live from NYC during the Fathom Events presentation that also includes interviews with cast, crew and the production team during intermission. The three-hour, five-minute opera is presented in Italian with English subtitles. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; also at AMC Orange 30, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sat., 9:55 a.m. $17-$25; taped encore, Wed., 6:30 p.m. $16-$23.

Carousel. Fathom Events and Twentieth Century Fox present a 60th-anniversary screening of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical, plus an exclusive interview with star Shirley Jones. After tragedy strikes, Billy Bigelow (Gordon MacRae), a smooth-talking carny man, makes his way to heaven, then back to his wife (Jones) and daughter for one day of love, solace and redemption. Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; also at Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sun., 2 & 7 p.m. $6.25-$9.50; Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $9.25-$9.50.

The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family & Football. Veteran film and television producer John Corry, along with Rob Harvell and Brian Goodwin, the producers who created ESPN Films' The Book of Manning and I Hate Christian Laettner, explore the life and career of Bobby Bowden, the coach with a team of loyal assistants, and players who fought against all odds and countless obstacles to forge one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. From 1987 to 2000, the once-laughable Florida State Seminoles won the hearts of America and thrilled their fans with 14 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins. Besides presenting this documentary, Fathom Events takes West Coast viewers to the tape-delayed world premiere in St. Petersburg, Florida, where red-carpet arrivals, a special introduction by Bowden and his family, and a special Q&A with the retired coach are included. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium West 10, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 672-4136; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sun., 6 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Princess Mononoke. It's an encore presentation, dubbed in English, of the 20th-anniversary screening of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli classic that has young warrior Ashitaka infected with a deadly curse that sends him looking for a cure in the forest. There, he meets Princess Mononoke, who was raised by wolves and will do everything in her power to prevent humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods that live there. Fathom Events and GKIDS also beam into theaters Miyazaki's 1995 music video for "On Your Mark" that was never before released in North America. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Mon., 7 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Rebel Without a Cause. Jim Stark (James Dean) is the new kid in town in 1955. He has been in trouble elsewhere; that's why his family has had to move before. Here, he hopes to find the love he doesn't get from his middle-class family. Though he finds some of this in his relationship with Judy (Natalie Wood), as well as a form of it in both Plato's (Sal Mineo) adulation and Ray's (Edward Platt) real concern for him, Jim must still prove himself to his peers in switchblade knife fights and "chickie" games in which cars race toward a seaside cliff. Speaking of cars, Dean died in a solo car crash the same year this influential movie was released. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for show time. $8.

No Man's Land. Broadcast in HD from London's Wyndham's Theatre, this National Theatre Live screening of Harold Pinter's hit play stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as two aging writers who meet in a pub and embark on a night of storytelling and drinking. But the evening takes an interesting and possibly sinister turn when two younger men join the party. Relationships are exposed, with menace and hilarity. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646. Tues., 6:30 p.m. $17.

One Piece Film: Gold. The Straw Hat pirates hit the big screen again in an all-new high-flying anime adventure presented on three different dates by Fathom Events and Funimation Films. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world's most infamous pirates, Marines and filthy-rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Tues. & Thurs., Jan. 12, plus Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. $10.50-$12.50.