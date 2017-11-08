Working Girl Goes to Hollywood [Special Screenings, Nov. 9-16]

Dolores. Many across the nation know nothing of 87-year-old, mother-of-11 Dolores Huerta. Aiming to change that is director Peter Bratt's documentary on the human-rights giant who co-founded the first farm workers' union with Cesar Chavez. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 9, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Catholics vs. Convicts. The Norte Dame Club of Orange County presents a tailgate party with food and drinks, followed by a screening of the recent ESPN documentary. Patrick Creadon and Christine O'Malley's film is about one of the best college football games ever: Notre Dame hosting the University of Miami on Oct. 15, 1988. The game pitted tradition vs. swagger, the nation's No. 1 ranked team (the Hurricanes) against the No. 4 (the Fighting Irish), and legendary coaches opposing one another (Lou Holtz and Jimmy Johnson). Christ Cathedral, Freed Theater, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (714) 563-6321. Thurs., Nov. 9, tailgate party, 6 p.m.; screening, 6:30 p.m. $25.

Auntie Mame. The progressive ways of Mame Dennis (Rosalind Russell), an independent woman of the 1920s left to care for her nephew (Jan Handzlik and Roger Smith) after his wealthy father dies, are challenged by the boy's assigned executor (Fred Clark). The musical that won multiple Golden Globes is presented by MenAlive Orange County Gay Men's Chorus. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $7-$10.

Mully. Charles Mully was abandoned by his family in Kenya at age 6, left to raise himself on the streets, and rose to become wealthy and powerful. Questioning his existence and searching for meaning in life, Mully goes against the better judgment of his family and community to help enrich orphaned children across Kenya, something that puts him at risk. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $12.50-$15.

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World Melbar Entertainment Group

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World. Yours truly was so excited about Barry Avrich's documentary screening locally that I mistakenly jumped the gun by a week in our Nov. 2 print edition. So the peeling back of the layers of the art-world economy and the prominent players involved did not show last Friday at Orange County Museum of Art, but it will this Friday. Candid statements from Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Taryn Simon and Marina Abramovic are included in this presentation from Cinema Orange, which OCMA and the Newport Beach Film Festival present when museum admission is free. However, seating is first restricted to OCMA members. If seats remain available before show time, they are offered on a first-come, first-seated basis. Food trucks await outside. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

La Bamba. It's a 30th-anniversary screening of Luis Valdez's award-winning biopic on 1950s rock & roll sensation Ritchie Valens, who was portrayed by then-unknown Lou Diamond Phillips. We meet Valens (real name: Ricardo Valenzuela) as a 17-year-old in Pacoima, where he dreams of the stardom to come and, tragically, be cut short. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 & 4 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $10; also at Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Repo! The Genetic Opera! Twisted Pictures

Repo! The Genetic Opera! The costumed shadow cast troupe Addicted to the Knife returns to the Frida to dance and lip sync to the 2008 horror-musical opus filled with dirty, gory excess; family melodrama; mysterious illnesses; mind-blowing future drugs; designer organ repossessions; a few surprising cameos; and a superabundance of bloody stabs and slices. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Healing, Miracles, Mysteries & John of God. Learn about "the most extraordinary healer of our times," who reportedly performs operations without anesthetics or bleeding, asks for no payment and turns no one away. Long Beach Senior Arts Colony, 200 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, (562) 452-9705. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free.

The Royal Opera House: La Boheme. Antonio Pappano conducts a young cast that includes Nicole Car, Michael Fabiano and Mariusz Kwiecien in Richard Jones' new production of Puccini's passionate opera, which is shown in theaters nationwide. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Sun., noon; Tues., 7:30 p.m. $13-$16; also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; Tues., 7:30 p.m. $17.

Casablanca Warner Bros.

Casablanca. Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics present a special 75th-year simulcast that, besides Michael Curtiz's 1942 masterpiece, includes exclusive commentary before and after from Turner Classic Movie's Ben Mankiewicz. American expatriate Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) has put his past behind him by running a gin joint in Morocco during the beginning of World War II. That is, until his former lover Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), who'd left him waiting for her at the Paris training station one day before war broke out, walks into his nightclub. With Ilsa is her Nazi-hunted husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), who needs Rick's help to sneak out of a city teeming with Nazis. Casablanca features one of the best supporting casts ever assembled: Claude Rains as slimy police Captain Renault, Sydney Greenstreet as slimier Signor Ferrari, Peter Lorre as creepy Ugarte, and Conrad Veidt as evil Major Strasser. When your grandparents say they don't make movies like they used to, they are thinking of this one. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Genesis: Paradise Lost. To be clear, this is NOT a concert film in which Phil Collins and/or Peter Gabriel got the band back together. It's about Genesis as in the Old Testament book set in the Garden of Eden, which has been re-created for the screen thanks to visual effects and, ahem, "the latest in scientific research." AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7 p.m. Standard format, $12.50; 3D (where available), $15; also at AMC Orange 30 and AMC Tustin Legacy, Thurs., Nov. 16, 7 p.m. $12.50.

Leviathan. In director/co-writer Andrey Zvyagintsev's 2014 drama, Nikolay (Aleksey Serebryakov) is forced to fight the corrupt mayor of a Russian coastal town, where his house is to be demolished. The arrival of a lawyer friend to help Nikolay and his family only makes things worse in this presentation of the Program in Russian Studies. UC Irvine, Humanities Instructional Building 208, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Tues., 5 p.m. Free.

Tangerine. Chapman University's Los Angeles in Film and Fiction series concludes with Sean Baker's 2015 micro-budget, buzzed-about award winner about a transgender sex worker (Kiki Rodriguez) winding through Los Angeles to find and confront her pimp/boyfriend (James Ransone), who has been cheating on her with a cisgender woman! The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Tues., 7 p.m. $7-$10.

Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park. Teen Book to Movie Club has teenagers read a book (in this case, Michael Crichton's thriller), catch its movie adaptation (Steven Spielberg's 1993 sci-fi adventure), and then discuss both over provided snacks. The story is set on an island where cloned dinosaurs roam free in a wildlife park, but as often happens when humans mess with the laws of nature, things don't work out quite as planned. Fullerton Main Library, Teen Area, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Wed., 4 p.m. Free.

The Thing. John Carpenter considers this 1982 horror-thriller his best picture. Kurt Russell and a group of American researchers battle a confounding monster that can assume the shape of anyone it touches, forcing the helpless victims to try to find ways of destroying it while treating one another with increasing suspicion. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 5:30 & 8:15 p.m.; Thurs., Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. $7-$10.

The Seven Year Itch. In Billy Wilder's 1955 comedy, a faithful husband (Tom Ewell) is tempted by a beautiful neighbor (Marilyn Monroe) when his family leaves for vacation. Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Open Range Touchstone Pictures

Open Range. The 2003 western, based on Lauran Paine's The Open Range Men, is about cattlemen Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall), Charley Waite (Kevin Costner) and their crew battling a ruthless land baron (Michael Gambon), a corrupt marshal (James Russo) and their henchmen—with a little lovey-dovey mixed in between Charlie and the town doctor's sister, Sue Barlow (Annette Bening). Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Nov. 9, 1 p.m. Free.

From Incarceration to Education. This documentary, which the hip kids call FITE Film, aims to "change the narrative" when it comes to the United States having 5 percent of the world's population and 25 percent of the world's prisoners. Delving into the lives of formerly incarcerated students attending UC Berkeley, the fillm charts their success beyond the campus. Normally playing in jails, prisons and youth detention facilities, this first Cal State Long Beach screening is followed by an audience Q&A with filmmakers and formerly incarcerated students. Cal State Long Beach, Theater, Seventh Street and East Campus Drive, Long Beach, (562) 985-5526. Thurs., Nov. 16, 2 p.m. Free.

Because No One Should Have to Crawl PBS

Because No One Should Have to Crawl. This documentary, which focuses on Free Wheelchair Mission, is narrated by actor Sam Waterson (Law & Order). It premiered on the public-television series Visionaries, which highlights nonprofits around the world quietly making a positive difference in their communities and beyond. Port Theater, 2905 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, (949) 723-6333. Thurs., Nov. 16, 6 p.m. Free.

Loss and Found. Writer/director Jon Mancinetti's true story about himself suffering tremendous heartbreak, and then reluctantly fostering a dog who was hours away from being euthanized. Besides getting at exactly who rescued whom, the documentary highlights pet-shelter overcrowding and pit bull breed discrimination. Proceeds benefit Paw Prints in the Sand. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 16, 6 p.m. $20 donation suggested.

Holiday Inn. Fathom Events and Broadway's Studio 54 simulcast Irving Berlin's Broadway musical featuring mad-crazy dancing; laugh-out-loud comedy; and such hit songs as "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade" and "Cheek to Cheek." Jim leaves show biz for farm life in Connecticut, where he meets fireball schoolteacher Linda. He returns to his song-and-dance roots every holiday in the farmhouse, which he and Linda turn into a fabulous performance space. But Jim's best friend Ted arrives and tries to lure Linda to join him in Hollywood as his new dance partner, which has his buddy out of sorts because he's grown hot for teacher. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $16-$18.