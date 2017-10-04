Who's the Boss? [Special Screenings, Oct. 5-12]

The Boss Baby Dreamworks Animation

Tam Cam: The Untold Story. Veronica Ngo, an actress you know from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Bright with Will Smith, made this fantasy that topped Vietnam's box office in 2016. It's a modern spin on the classic Cinderella tale as a beautiful countryside girl enchants an apathetic prince. But things turn fatal when she gets trapped in the jealous machinations of her wicked stepmother and stepsister, and the prince suffers from misplaced loyalty, putting his love, himself and his kingdom in peril. Huu Chau, Isaac, Jun Pham, Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, Ha Vi, Son Thach, Thanh Loc and Ngoc Trai star. Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342. Thurs., Oct. 5. Call for times. $8.75.

Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two. Chicago is the hometown of Eddie Vedder, and Wrigley Field is where his band Pearl Jam performed during the Chicago Cubs' historic 2016 season. Director Danny Clinch's film features concert footage of songs from the band's 25-year career and includes exclusive interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the Wrigleyville neighborhood that includes the famous ball field. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Oct. 5, 1:30 & 4 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Most Likely to Succeed. Greg Whiteley's 2015 documentary presents a history of education in the U.S. and how conventional teaching and learning methods are becoming ever more outdated in today's innovative world. Presented by the Sato Academy of Mathematics & Science, Cal State Long Beach and the Collaborative for the Advancement of Linked Learning, the screening is followed by a panel discussion. Sato Academy, Auditorium, 1100 Iroquois Ave., Long Beach, (562) 598-7611. Thurs., Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m. Free.

Give Me Shelter. A pregnant teenager flees her abusive mother for her father, only to be rejected by her stepmother and forced to live on the streets. She meets a compassionate stranger who offers her hope. The 2013 indie drama kicks off the Diocese of Orange Office of Life, Justice and Peace's Life and Dignity Month, and the screening is followed by a discussion among a panel of experts: Clare Venegas, president, Obria Clinic; Ellen Roy, executive director, Mary's Shelter; Therese Murphy, executive director, Precious Life Shelter; and Jim Pugh, executive program director, Casa Teresa. Christ Cathedral Academy, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove; www.rcbo.org. Thurs., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m. $5.

Mully. It's the true story of Charles Mully, who was abandoned by his family in Kenya at age 6, left to raise himself on the streets, and rose to become wealthy and powerful. Questioning his existence and searching for meaning in life, Mully goes against the better judgment of his family and community to help enrich orphaned children across Kenya, something that puts him at risk. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Oct. 5, 7 p.m. $10-$14.

My Country. Italian Movie Night presents Giancarlo Iannotta's comedy about two brothers—one American, the other Italian—who meet for the first time upon the death of their father, leading to a road trip across the picturesque Molise region on the way to the small town where he was born. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., Oct. 5, 7 p.m. $10.

No Game No Life Zero. Based on the novel by Yû Kamiya is Atsuko Ishizuka's new anime that goes way back in the history of Disboard, 6,000 years before Sora and Shiro arrived to be exact. War consumes the land, leading young man Riku to try to save humanity. In the ruins of an Elf city, he meets Shuvi, an exiled "Ex-machina" android that wants him to teach her what it means to have a human heart. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Original Japanese with English subtitles, Thurs., Oct. 5, 7 p.m.; dubbed, Sun., 12:55 p.m. $12.50.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Given all the splatter flicks that have come out since the 1974 release of Tobe Hooper's masterpiece (splatterspiece?), you'd be forgiven for forgetting or being unaware of how different The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was at the time. It's inspired by the Ed Gein murders, by the way. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m. $7-$10.