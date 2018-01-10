When Stringer Met Jax . . . [Special Screenings, Jan. 11-18]

Alien Intrusion: Unmasking a Deception. The proposition of this documentary is that UFOs and personal encounters with advanced aliens do not contradict the Bible and Christianity, but rather enhance them. What is seen on radar, what happened at Roswell and even a "new" religion are explored in the movie narrated by John Schneider, who co-starred on TV's The Dukes of Hazzard. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $10-$14.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach shadow cast the midnight movie that starts with the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The transvestite scientist's home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $7-$10; also at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Tom of Finland. Dome Karukoski brings to the screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture. Touko Valio Laaksonen, a.k.a. Tom of Finland, was a Finnish artist known for his stylized and highly masculinized homoerotic fetish art. The screening of the award-winning filmmaker's work is preceded by a wine reception and followed by an audience Q&A. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.