When Stringer Met Jax . . . [Special Screenings, Jan. 11-18]

Alien Intrusion: Unmasking a Deception. The proposition of this documentary is that UFOs and personal encounters with advanced aliens do not contradict the Bible and Christianity, but rather enhance them. What is seen on radar, what happened at Roswell and even a "new" religion are explored in the movie narrated by John Schneider, who co-starred on TV's The Dukes of Hazzard. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $10-$14.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show. K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach shadow cast the midnight movie that starts with the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The transvestite scientist's home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $7-$10; also at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.
Tom of Finland. Dome Karukoski brings to the screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture. Touko Valio Laaksonen, a.k.a. Tom of Finland, was a Finnish artist known for his stylized and highly masculinized homoerotic fetish art. The screening of the award-winning filmmaker's work is preceded by a wine reception and followed by an audience Q&A. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.
The Opera House. Award-winning documentarian Susan Froemke surveys the Metropolitan Opera's rich history and time of great change for New York. Featuring rarely seen archival footage, stills, recent interviews and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the opera company's storied home of the past 50 years against the backdrop of the artists, architects and politicians who shaped the Big Apple's cultural life in the 1950s and '60s. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 12:55 p.m.; Wed., 6:30 p.m. $15.
Donnie Darko. Really great Richard Kelly flick about a troubled kid (Jake Gyllenhaal) who does very bad things because a big bunny rabbit tells him to. American Genre Film Archive has newly remastered 4K versions of the 2001 theatrical release and the 2014 extended director's cut that Frida is running multiple times. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 12:30, 3:30 (director's cut), 7:30 p.m. (theatrical and director's cuts on separate screens); Mon.-Tues., 5:30 & 8 p.m. (director's cut). $7-$10.
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events simulcast into theaters nationwide a special 70th-anniversary screening of John Huston's masterpiece that includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. Three down-and-out Americans (Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston and Tim Holt) in Tampico, Mexico, pool their meager resources to follow a rumor of gold ore to be found somewhere in the Sierra Madre mountains. They agree to split everything equally—but then they discover a fortune in gold ore. . . . Bogie and the director's dad won Oscars for their performances. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.
Pacific Rim. Frida's monthlong tribute to Guillermo del Toro, whose The Shape of Water is in mainstream theaters now, continues with his 2013 sci-fi/action dazzler about a futuristic war between massive robots controlled by human pilots and giant monsters known as Kaiju that are bent on wiping out humanity. Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and Rinko Kikuchi star. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., Jan. 17-18, 5:30 & 8 p.m.; also Jan. 20, 1 & 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 21, 2:45 & 5:15 p.m. $7-$10.
The Big Lebowski. Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for millionaire Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston) by goons sent to collect money from the mogul. The Dude is later hired by "the big" Lebowski to deliver a ransom to the kidnappers of his trophy wife. John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sam Elliott, Tara Reid, David Thewlis, Ben Gazzara, Peter Stormare, Torsten Voges and Red Hot Chili Pepper Flea also star in the trippy-dippy 1998 Coen Brothers' classic. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Jan. 18, 1 p.m. Free.
Mary and the Witch's Flower. Fathom Events and GKIDS present a premiere in theaters nationwide of Studio Ponoc's debut film. From Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, The Secret World of Arrietty) comes this adaptation of the 1971 young adult novel The Little Broomstick; Mary and the Witch's Flower is billed as an all-ages action-fantasy adventure filled with ingenious characters, jaw-dropping imaginative worlds and the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to discover her place in the world. The English-language version features the voice talents of Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Jan. 18, 7 (English dubbed) & 8 p.m. (subtitled). $13-$15.
Orange Sunshine. William Kirkley's 2016 feature-length documentary is on the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, the Laguna Beach-based spiritual group of hippies and surfers who became a massive supplier of LSD in the 1960s. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971; lagunaartmuseum.org. Thurs., Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free.
