We Forgot Where We're Going [Special Screenings, June 15-22]

Finding Dory Disney Pixar

Blade Runner. Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic, which has Harrison Ford hunting replicants, screens as part of a museum program that has movies introduced by special guests. Tonight, it's huge fan of the flick Phillip K. Smith III, the museum's commissioned artist for Art & Nature 2016. Wonder if he's named after the late, great Philip K. Dick, whose novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? was the basis for Blade Runner? Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., June 15, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party. Former Mystery Science Theater 3000 riffers Mike, Kevin and Bill mine laughs from educational films during a Nashville beach party, begging the question: Nashville has a beach? The trio is joined by RiffTrax regulars Bridget Nelson and Mary Jo Perl, MST3K Mads Trace Beaulieu and Frank Coniff, and dapper celebrity guest Paul F. Tompkins. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Live event, Thurs., June 15, 8 p.m.; taped viewing, Tues., 7:30 p.m. $10-$14.

Taxi Driver. The directors series continues with Marty Scorsese's most disturbingly brilliant film that has cabbie Travis Bickle (Robert "You talking to me?" De Niro) experiencing loneliness, violence and insanity as he becomes much too obsessed with cleaning up the scum of mid-1970s New York City. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., June 15, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, (949) 496-2274; www.ocean-institute.org. Fri., doors open, 5 p.m.; screening, 6 p.m. $10.

Sing Courtesy Detsu

Sing. The 3D-animated musical has humanoid animals voiced by the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane, in a story about a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition that becomes grander than he anticipated. Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Pkwy., Lake Forest; ca-lakeforest.civicplus.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; Orange County Great Park, Marine Way and Sand Canyon, Irvine, (866) 829-3829. Sat., dusk (but arrive sooner for a prime spot). Free.

The Princess Bride. Movies On the Lawn presents this excellent adventure movie from 1987, which is my favorite Rob Reiner film (this week) and has swashbuckler Westley (Cary Elwes) trying to save his childhood sweetheart, Buttercup (Robin Wright), from marrying President Underwood. Anyone else find this last season of House of Cards too over-the-top, even in the time of Trump? Bring low-backed chairs, blankets and a picnic, or purchase items from food trucks or the snack bar. Orange County Great Park, (866) 829-3829. Fri., dusk (but arrive sooner for a prime spot). Free.

The Princess Bride 20th Century Fox

Back to the Future. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) go from the 1980s back to the '50s to prevent damage done from going back to the past—otherwise they'll mess up the future. Got it? Watch it in a park on a 20-foot inflatable screen. Hurless Barton Park, 4601 Casa Loma Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 961-7192. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Jungle Book. It's the 2016 live-action (against a green screen) version of the Disney animated classic with Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther and Shere Khan the tiger voiced, respectively, by Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley and Idris Elba. Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby, tries to return to the human world for his own safety when he becomes prey. Arovista Park, 415 W. Elm St., Brea, (714) 990-7112. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Last Dragon. According to Ms. Frida, the 1985 Barry Gordy-produced and Michael Schultz-directed flick (and OC Weekly Friday Night Freakouts selection) "might just out-'80s" The Goonies, The Breakfast Club and the aforementioned Back to the Future. "Bruce Leroy" Green (Taimak) is a timid martial artist who is obsessed with Bruce Lee and believes in only using his art for inner peace and strength—not fighting—until an evil video-arcade mogul has a girl Green has the hots for kidnapped. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

The Last Dragon Motown Productions

Princess Mononoke. This weekend, you can see Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli classic, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, with subtitles or dubbed in English. Young warrior Ashitaka is infected with a deadly curse that sends him looking for a cure in the forest, where he meets Princess Mononoke. She was raised by wolves and will do everything in her power to prevent humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. With subtitles, Fri., 11 p.m.; dubbed, Sat., 11 a.m. $11.50.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Two sad sacks in 1925 Tampico, Mexico, meet a grizzled prospector who changes their fortune by taking them with him to find gold in central Mexico's wilds. But bandits, the elements and greed threaten their success. Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston and Tim Holt star for director John Huston. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org, Sat., 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Batman Returns 25th Anniversary Celebration. Nostalgic Nebula invites you to venture below the streets of downtown Santa Ana for "Max Shreck's Maxquerade Ball" in honor of Gotham City mayoral candidate Oswald Cobblepot. Following food, drinks, dancing, live music and prize giveaways, it is up to street level (and a block away, at the Bar Ellipsis, 220 E. Third St., Santa Ana, 714-989-3552) to a 25th-anniversary screening of Tim Burton's 1992 classic. Attendees are advised to wear masks and costumes like those in the movie; in other words, a bat, a cat or a penguin. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 6-11:30 p.m. $18-$30.

Frida Handprint Entertainment

Frida. It's an outdoor screening of the biopic starring Salma Hayek as the titular influential artist. Arrive early to snag a spot on the lawn and some fresh popcorn, hot dogs and sangria from Tangata's snack bar, and/or take in the museum exhibit "Frida Kahlo: Her Photos." Outside food is allowed, but alcohol cannot be brought in. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Courtyard, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sat., special museum access for filmgoers, 6-7:30 p.m.; sundown screening, 8 p.m. Movie only, $9-$12; after-hours exhibit access, $15.

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). It's another free summer movie rotating among county parks. Pack blankets, beach chairs, and a picnic and/or order grub and beverages from a food truck on-site. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, (714) 973-3180. Sat., gates open, 6 p.m.; screening, 8 p.m. Free.

The Little Mermaid. I've never gotten the whole cartoon porn thing, but I must admit Ariel is quite fetching. For a drawing . . . of a minor girl . . . gulp. Voiced by Jodi Benson, the 16-year-old is forbidden by her father King Triton from mixing with the humans on land, but then she goes and falls for a handsome prince. City Gym and Pool, 1600 Palm Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 960-8884. Sat., 6:15 p.m. Free.

Field of Dreams. It's a field of dreams in a field of nightmares—eek, run for your lives! Actually, out to demonstrate gravesites aren't so creepy is this Father's Day event featuring former Fullertonite Kevin Costner's vehicle about a Midwest farmer who carves out a baseball field to draw players who are . . . gh-gh-gh-ghosts. Eek, run for your lives! Actually, stick around for a chance at free tickets to see the walking dead (a.k.a your Anaheim Angels). Fairhaven Memorial Park, 1702 E. Fairhaven Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 633-1442. Sat., gates mysteriously swing open, 7:30 p.m.; screening, 8:15 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks. Watch what's onscreen while shadow cast members of Midnight Insanity perform in front of it. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Il Trovatore ORF Roman Zach Kiesling

Il Trovatore: HD Presentation of Live Salzburg Festival Performance. Rising Alternative presents Giuseppe Verdi's tragic opera in four acts and sung in Italian. Soprano Anna Netrebko stars as Leonora and opera icon Plácido Domingo plays Count di Luna in a production The New York Times heralded as "a triumph!" The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $7.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Mon., noon. Free.

Resident Evil: Vendetta. The third installment of the massively popular computer game is introduced by the cast in this exclusive live event that includes behind-the-scenes footage. AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium West, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Mon., 7 & 10 p.m. $12.50.

Obit Green Fuse Films

Obit. See why people are dying to get their names in the paper as Vanessa Gould's documentary profiles the writers of the obituaries that appear in The New York Times. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Ice Age: Collision Course. Manny the Mammoth has two things on his mind that he hopes do not happen: His daughter's looming wedding and the end of the world. Enjoy, kids! A portion of proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Anaheim Hills 14, 8030 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim Hills, (714) 282-5953; Edwards Brea Stadium West, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Foothill Towne Center Stadium 22, 26602 Towne Center Dr., Foothill Ranch, (949) 588-9402; Edwards Kaleidoscope Stadium 10, 27741 Crown Valley Pkwy., Mission Viejo, (949) 582-4078; Edwards Market Place Stadium 10, 13782 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; www.regmovies.com. Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m. $1.

Kung Fu Panda 3. It takes a village to fight to save kung fu, as Po tells villagers in one of the few Jack Black movies that his kids can watch. A portion of proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Anaheim Hills 14, (714) 282-5953;.Edwards Brea Stadium West, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Foothill Towne Center Stadium 22, (949) 588-9402; Edwards Kaleidoscope Stadium 10, (949) 582-4078; Edwards Market Place Stadium 10, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, (714) 428-0962; www.regmovies.com. Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m. $1.

Trolls Dreamworks

Trolls. After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever, and the overly cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558. Tues., 10 a.m. $1 per movie at the box office; $5 for 10 shows if purchased there or via cinemark.com.

Rock 'n' Roll Legends. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event continues with biographical films exploring the lives of some of the greatest personalities of the rock & roll era. Cal State Fullerton, Ruby Gerontology Center, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Tues., noon. Free.

The Big Lebowski. Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for millionaire Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston) by goons sent to collect money from the mogul. The Dude is later hired by "the big" Lebowski to deliver a ransom to the kidnappers of his trophy wife. John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sam Elliott, Tara Reid, David Thewlis, Ben Gazzara, Peter Stormare, Torsten Voges and Red Hot Chili Pepper Flea also star in the trippy-dippy Coen Brothers' classic. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Vireo: The Spiritual Biography of a Witch's Accuser. Born in Santa Ana (Cal State Fullerton's Grand Central Art Center, to be precise) and partly raised in that city (at Yost Theater) is Lisa Bielawa's opera about a 14-year-old girl genius (soprano Rowen Sabala, in her first prominent role) entangled in the historic obsession with female visionaries. The ambitious project, which premiered online last month and on KCET's Artbound on June 13, also features the talents of director Charles Otte, librettist Erik Ehn, soprano Deborah Voigt, mezzo-soprano Laurie Rubin, violinist Jennifer Koh, cellist Joshua Roman, Kronos Quartet, the San Francisco Girls Chorus and the Orange County School of the Arts Middle School Choir. Plummer Auditorium, 201 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton; thedayofmusic.com. Wed., 6 p.m. Free, but RSVP required (email info@thedayofmusic.com).

Vireo: The Spiritual Biography of a Witch's Accuser David Soderlund

The Endless Summer. What better way to celebrate the official start of summer than by taking in local filmmaker Bruce Brown's iconic surf flick that began as a poster from a photograph taken at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point? Brown has cornball charm as the narrator of the historical and inventive action-sports film that follows two surfer dudes across the Earth's hemispheres to ride summer waves, uh, endlessly. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Les Pêcheurs de Perles (The Pearl Fishers). Fathom Events and the Met: Live in HD present this opera starring soprano Diana Damrau as Leïla, the beautiful priestess pursued by rival pearl divers competing for her affections in Southeast Asia. Tenor Matthew Polenzani and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien are her suitors, conductor Gianandrea Noseda breathes new life into Bizet's lush score, and director Penny Woolcock explores enduring themes of love, betrayal and vengeance. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Wed., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Blazing Saddles. Mel Brooks' comedy is rightly considered among the funniest movies of all-time. The new black sheriff of Rock Ridge (Cleavon Little), his gunslinger-turned-drunk sidekick (Gene Wilder) and the "salt of the earth . . . morons" inhabiting a frontier town battle baddies bent on clearing everyone out for a new railroad—and a classic pie fight. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Raging Bull. Frida's director of the month tribute continues with arguably Scorsese's best film, which is based on the life of prizefighter Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), who was as tough on his opponents as he was his battered wife and smacked-upside-the-head friends. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar! Universal Pictures

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar! Frida kicks off a week of events tied to downtown Santa Ana's OC LGBT Pride Parade & Festival with a road picture that certainly possessed one-of-a-kind roles for stars Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo. A trio of Manhattan drag queens set off in a convertible for a national cross-dresser competition in Los Angeles. All ticket proceeds benefit OC LGBT Pride. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

2017 DCI Tour Premiere. Fathom Events and Drum Corps at the Cinema broadcast live into movie theaters nationwide the top ensembles performing during the seventh annual Marching Music's Major League season opener. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 22, 5:30 p.m. $15.