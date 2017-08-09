Jeannette Walls to Appear at The Glass Castle Screening in Laguna Niguel

menu

An Untamed Ride Into Erotic Cinema At the Frida


Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:01 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Simon & Schuster
The audience for a Thursday night screening of <i>The Glass Castle</i> in Laguna Niguel will be treated to more than a sneak preview of the motion picture opening countywide on Friday.

They get to hear the thoughts of the author of the source material upon which the Lionsgate release is based.

The movie <i>The Glass Castle</i> is adapted from the New York Times bestseller memoir of the same name by novelist and former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, who is scheduled to appear at Thursday's 7 p.m. screening at Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel.

Like Walls' book, the film is about her nomadic family life at the hands of her deeply dysfunctional and uniquely vibrant parents, and her journey toward acceptance and fulfillment. Brie Larson plays the grown Jeannette Walls and her squatter parents are portrayed by Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Destin Daniel Cretton directed.

Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls (opposite Max Greenfield) in The Glass Castle.
Lionsgate

If there are still tickets for this one-time-only screening with "A Conversation with Jeannette Walls," they are $9-$12. Call (949) 831-0446 or visit the Directors Cut Cinema box office at 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

