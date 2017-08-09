Jeannette Walls to Appear at The Glass Castle Screening in Laguna Niguel

Jeannette Walls is coming to Laguna Niguel along with the new movie based on her memoir. Simon & Schuster

The audience for a Thursday night screening of <i>The Glass Castle</i> in Laguna Niguel will be treated to more than a sneak preview of the motion picture opening countywide on Friday.

They get to hear the thoughts of the author of the source material upon which the Lionsgate release is based.

The movie <i>The Glass Castle</i> is adapted from the New York Times bestseller memoir of the same name by novelist and former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, who is scheduled to appear at Thursday's 7 p.m. screening at Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel.

Like Walls' book, the film is about her nomadic family life at the hands of her deeply dysfunctional and uniquely vibrant parents, and her journey toward acceptance and fulfillment. Brie Larson plays the grown Jeannette Walls and her squatter parents are portrayed by Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Destin Daniel Cretton directed.

Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls (opposite Max Greenfield) in The Glass Castle. Lionsgate

If there are still tickets for this one-time-only screening with "A Conversation with Jeannette Walls," they are $9-$12. Call (949) 831-0446 or visit the Directors Cut Cinema box office at 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel.

