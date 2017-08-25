Unbroken Ground Screens Free Saturday at The Ecology Center

EXPAND Patagonia Provisions

The Ecology Center and Patagonia Provisions have teamed up to screen Unbroken Ground on Saturday in San Juan Capistrano.

Directed by pro surfer Chris Malloy, the documentary short "explains the critical role food will play in the next frontier of our efforts to solve the environmental crisis," according to Patagonia Provisions, which was spun off the outdoor clothing company in 2014.

Patagonia Provisions, which began buy purchasing 80,000 pounds of wild sockeye salmon that it took to market, has gone on to supply pre-packaged foods like soup, jerky and nutrition bars in stores owned by Patagonia Inc. as well those of competitors like REI.

"[O]ur food can and should be a part of the solution to the environmental crisis–grown, harvested and produced in ways that restore our land, water and wildlife," reads company literature of Patagonia Provisions, which has expanded that vision by getting into film production.

Unbroken Ground begins with Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard telling Malloy's camera, “In the food business, there’s a tremendous amount of misinformation. If you want to feed your family healthy food, you gotta ask a lot of questions.” The filmmaker goes on to get answers to those questions from four groups of pioneers in regenerative agriculture, regenerative grazing, diversified crop development and restorative fishing.

The Ecology Center is a nonprofit "focused on creative solutions for thriving on planet Earth." Located in the historic Congdon Farmhouse at 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano, the center is also the site of Saturday's screening, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The film starts at 8 p.m. and it's followed by a Q&A with Chris Malloy and The Ecology Center’s Executive Director Evan Marks.

While the event is free to attend, a suggested donation of $10 will be collected.

