The Year of Watching Aimlessly: Two Critics On Their Favorite Films Seen in 2017

We are in the end days . . . of the year, when everyone and their ticket taker unveil lists of the best films from 2017. That seems outdated, as the number of movie-making sources expands along with the places to screen these works (theaters, sides of buildings, televisions, PC monitors, pads, laptops, cellphones, wrist watches, VR goggles, etc.). Then there are the films from years past that audiences are only now seeing, thanks mostly to streaming.

Weeklings Aimee Murillo and Matt Coker reveal five favorites they saw anywhere, created during any year, so long as they saw it for the first time during 2017.

MURILLO'S PICKS

Get Out. A 100 percent certified-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes can't be wrong; Get Out is a fine-tuned film, with meaning and subtext inserted within the minutest details, yet still enjoyable for the average movie-goer. If this isn't the satirical horror film of our times, what is?