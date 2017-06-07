The Force Is With Us [Special Screenings, June 8-15]

Star Wars Lucasfilm

LUNAFEST. Here is how my colleague Aimee Murillo described this event to preview the Feb. 4 stop in Orange: "Since 2000, LUNA—the company that makes healthy, nutritious snack bars for women—has sponsored a traveling showcase of short films made by and for women around the world to promote their social causes, reflect their stories and raise money for deserving nonprofits." Among the films presented is Family Tale from director Patricia Beckmann Wells, an Irvine Valley College professor who heads the Interactive Media Arts program. Funds raised go to the program and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. Irvine Valley College, Performing Art Center, 5500 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine; ivc.edu. Thurs., June 8, 7 p.m. $12.

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. The one-night event, simulcast into theaters nationwide, has the singer moving beyond the spotlight and laundry list of headlines about his personal life to tell his own story, in his own way. He'll cover music, past relationships and how it has been growing up in the public eye. Also included is new concert footage; behind-the-scenes access; and special interviews with Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx, Terrence Jenkins and more. AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; Regal La Habra Stadium 16, 1351 W. Imperial Hwy., La Habra, (562) 690-4909; fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 8, 7:30 p.m. $15.

Westward Wheels. It's the world premiere of a documentary about two friends biking across America and highlighting the worlds of health, sustainability and bicycling. The filmmakers participate in a post-screening audience Q&A. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., June 8. Doors open, 7:30 p.m.; reception, 7:30-8:15 p.m.; screening, 9:15 p.m.; Q&A, 9:45 p.m. $8; free for Kickstarter contributors.

Mean Streets Warner Bros.

Mean Streets. Director Martin Scorsese was a month away from his 31st birthday when this amazing and influential film was released on Oct. 14, 1973, and for an example of how powerful it is, just go out and see it to the point where young wannabe hood Charlie (Harvey Keitel) gets so drunk the room (and Marty's handheld camera) spins. My memory of that scene has caused the same little lump to form in my throat as the one that arrives before I hurl from too much booze—and I'm completely sober! Bonus: You'll see Robert De Niro younger than you've ever seen him before. The Frida Directors Series has Scorsese flicks rolling every Wednesday and Thursday in June. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., June 8, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

DigiFilm Festival. It's the annual fest celebrating the best student work produced in the Digital Filmmaking program. UC Irvine Arts Amphitheatre, 1231 Art Culture Technology, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-3514; digifilmuci.com. Thurs., June 8, 8:30 p.m. Free.

The Chinese Lives of Uli Sigg T n C Film AG

The Chinese Lives of Uli Sigg. The documentary about China opening to the West and the West's embrace of Chinese contemporary art is shown through the eyes of an art collector who served as Switzerland's ambassador to China in the mid-1990s. Cinema Orange, an Orange County Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Festival partnership, is presented free on Fridays, when there is also no museum admission charge. Food trucks outside hawk inexpensive meals. But here's the deal: OCMA members can reserve Cinema Orange seats in advance. Free tickets are handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening. Unclaimed OCMA member tickets are released 10 minutes before show time. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach; www.ocma.net. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Hotel Irvine's annual Movie Nights in the Backyard return with the first stand-alone Star Wars anthology film, directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Monsters). Felicity Jones stars as a Rebel Alliance recruit who works with a team that includes Diego Luna to steal the Death Star plans (so it can go kablooey in the original Star Wars). The return of Darth Vader, a new villain to loathe (in a white cape!) and a strong cast—that also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk and Donnie Yen—are packed into this seat filler. Bring blankets, low chairs, pillows or cushions to watch the movie under the stars. The hotel chef's backyard-barbecue fare, salads and snacks are available for purchase. Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Rd., Irvine; www.hotelirvine.com/movienights. Fri., 7 p.m. $5; kids younger than 5, free.