The End of Another Ice Age [Special Screenings, Dec. 28-Jan. 4]

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Frida's monthlong Stanley Kubrick tribute comes to an end with a weeklong run of his 1964 political satire black comedy that is loosely based on Peter George's thriller novel Red Alert. An unhinged U.S. Air Force general (George C. Scott) orders the first nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. The President of the United States (Peter Sellers), his advisers, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a Royal Air Force officer (also Sellers) try to recall the bombers to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. Great comic performances are also turned in by Slim Pickens, as the leader of a B-52 bomber trying to deliver its payload, and Sellers (again!) as the title character. In 1989, the United States Library of Congress included Strangelove in the first group of films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, and it was No. 3 on AFI's "100 Years . . . 100 Laughs" list. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Dec. 28, 5, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Scrooged. In this 1988 rewiring of the Dickens classic, Bill Murray plays TV executive Frank Cross, who is planning a live and largely inappropriate adaptation of A Christmas Carol. That's because Frankie is all about the ratings. The Christmas spirit? Not so much. And so he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, the latter of whom fails to show him footage of the off-key singing in A Very Murray Christmas. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Dec. 28, 5:30 & 9:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time. Simulcast in theaters is the epic finale to the Peter Capaldi era. As the 12th doctor, he comes face to face with . . . himself, embarking on an adventure with the first doctor (David Bradley, who plays Filch in the Harry Potter movies). Also returning is Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) as the Captain and Pearl Mackie (Doctors) as Bill Potts. The cinema event includes bonus content on behind-the-scenes filming and celebrations of Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat's tenures. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Dec. 28, 7 p.m. $10.50-$12.50.