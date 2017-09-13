Teenage Groundhog Day [Special Screenings, Sept. 14-21]

Before I Fall Awesomeness Films

Rushmore. The Frida Cinema's Wes Anderson tribute continues with the 1998 movie that deservedly made Jason Schwartzman much more than just a Phantom Planet drummer and reopened the eyes of filmmakers to the wonder that is Bill Murray. Failing student Max Fischer (Schwartzman) is the king of extracurricular activities at his prep school, and his life seems on the upswing when he comes under the wing of millionaire Herman Blume (Murray). But it all starts coming apart after Max befriends and falls hard for teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams), who also becomes the object of Blume's affections. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Sept. 14 & Sun., 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

1st Sem. The love-hate relationship between a mother and son intensifies after the latter decides against a college education in Manila due to separation anxiety. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Sept. 14, 7 p.m. $20.

The Heart of Man. It's the cinematic retelling of the parable of the prodigal son, juxtaposed with the interviews of real people struggling with the distractions from their faith and the shame that follows addiction. After the screening, which is simulcast in theaters nationwide, pastor Chad Veach moderates a roundtable with thought leaders. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Sept. 14, 7 p.m. $15.

Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro. Studio Ghibli Fest continues with, for the first time in theaters across the U.S., Hayao Miyazaki's directorial debut. Lupin and Jigen successfully rob a casino of millions, only to learn the money is counterfeit. But the cash is so well-forged that Lupin decides to make the source of the phony money his next target. Cue the girl in the wedding dress . . . The first screening is dubbed in English; the second is presented in its original Japanese with English subtitles. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Sept. 14 & Tues., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Food Evolution. How easily fear and misinformation can overwhelm objective, evidence-based analysis is demonstrated with the controversy over genetically modified foods (GMOs) in Academy Award nominee Scott Hamilton Kennedy's 2016 documentary, narrated by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Food Science at Schmid College hosts the screening, which requires an RSVP because of limited seating (go to docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Bpp_wBhpK5EKjIcgbhOdMecHySBT9rUDtj0heedg84k/edit#gid=0). Chapman University, Hashinger Science Center 150, Irvine Lecture Hall, 1 University Dr., Orange, (714) 289-2040. Fri., 5 p.m. Free.

Cambodia Town Film Festival. The mission of CTTF is to highlight the diversity of the Cambodian experience through filmmaking. Open to the public are the CTFF Kickoff Party and screenings from an international selection of narrative features, documentaries, shorts, student films and animated films. The opening picture is director Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father, which was adapted from Loung Ung's best-selling memoir of the same title by the author and Jolie. The movie recounts the horrors that began for Ung at age 5 in 1975, when the Khmer Rouge emerged from the jungle to overthrow the Cambodian government. CTFF Kickoff Party at Sophy's Restaurant, 3240 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 270-4181; cambodiatownfilmfestival.com. Fri., 7 p.m. $25. First They Killed My Father at Art Theatre, (562) 270-4181; cambodiatownfilmfestival.com. Sat., 11 a.m. $14. All other screenings are also at Art Theatre; visit the website for show times. $8-$14; all-inclusive passes, $60-$200.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Han Solo (spoiler alert) finally makes Chewy cry. The 2015 blockbuster is shown on a 20-foot inflatable movie screen for viewers sitting on the grass on blankets or on low lawn chairs they brought. Hurless Barton Park Amphitheater, 4601 Casa Loma Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 961-7192. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

Tangled. Movies On the Beach presents this animated Disney flick from 2010. Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) is a bandit hiding from the kingdom in a tower. Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) is the tower's longtime resident who takes him captive. But she wants the heck out, so they hatch a plan. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.