Suck It, Trump! The Frida Cinema Proves Meryl Streep is Definitely NOT Overrated

The Frida Cinema

In perhaps the biggest fuck you to Donald Trump since the very next one, The Frida Cinema in downtown Santa Ana is turning its two screens over to Meryl Streep to counter the tweeting president's "overrated" criticism.

For those whose heads have been filled with so many affronts they cannot recall that pretty recent news cycle, the celebrated actress—who has been honored with more than 160 international awards—unloaded on Trump (although not by name) when accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," Streep said tearfully and with a faint voice.

Echoing Hugh Laurie's comment about how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is part of "the most vilified segments in American society right now"—Hollywood, foreigners and the press—Streep asked, "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places."

A strong supporter of Hillary Clinton, Streep outlined her New Jersey upbringing, plus the non-Los Angeles backgrounds of Sarah Paulson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and Ryan Reynolds. "Where are their birth certificates?" Streep jabbed.

Trump responded with one of those middle-of-the-night tweets that called Streep an "overrated Hillary flunky."

The actress did catch some heat in other quarters for the speech (Why, Bill Burr, why!?!), but obviously not from The Frida Cinema, which is inviting audiences to "decide for yourself: Is it possible that the woman who gave cinema such unforgettable characters as traumatized Polish immigrant Sophie Zawistowski, globally-vilified Australian mother Lindy Chamberlain, complex crusading nun Sister Aloysius, and dead-but-not-really aging Broadway legend Madeline Ashton has been, all along, nothing more than an 'overrated Hillary flunky?' Has Meryl Streep been fooling us all along with her mediocrity?"

You'll be able to find out starting Friday at the Frida, which showcases "her apparently overrated talent for perfectly capturing a wealth of foreign accents, fully embodying some of cinema's most complex and heartbreaking characters, and even dancing and singing a song or two."

Besides showcasing 10 Streep films, the Frida presents the specially curated art show "OVERRATED!" that features more a dozen works by artists to celebrate and appreciate Streep's contributions to cinema. The show, which is being made possible by support from Downtown Santa Ana and Michelle Whiting & Associates, which helps nonprofits strategize fundraising, is up from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

FULL SCHEDULE OF FILMS

Click on titles for details and ticket information.

Death Becomes Her Universal Pictures

FRIDAY

Kramer vs. Kramer

7:30 p.m.

Death Becomes Her

11 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mamma Mia!

noon

Postcards from the Edge*

2:30 p.m.

"OVERRATED!" Art Show

6-10 p.m.

Sophie's Choice

7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sophie's Choice

1:30 p.m.

DOUBLE FEATURE:

A Cry in the Dark + The Bridges of Madison County

Starting at 5 p.m.

MONDAY

The Hours

5:30 p.m.

Doubt

8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Doubt

5:30 p.m.

The Hours

8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Kramer vs. Kramer

5:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!

8 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Postcards from the Edge*

5:30 p.m.

Adaptation

8 p.m.

(Certainly go support Streep and The Frida, but your humble servant also recommends renting or streaming Julia, The Deer Hunter, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Silkwood, Out of Africa, Ironweed, Defending Your Life, The River Wild, Angels in America, Julie vs. Julia, The Iron Lady and The Devil Wears Prada to further confirm Donald Trump is totally full of shit.)

*Postcards from the Edge can also serves as a celebration of the talents of the two recently deceased actresses who inspired the main characters: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

