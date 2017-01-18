Shades of Carrie [Special Screenings, Jan. 19-26]

The Neon Demon Courtesy Gaumont and Wild Bunch

Miracle In Cell No. 7. As part of the East Asian Cinema Series, Graduate Students of East Asian Languages and Literature present director Lee Ewan-kyung's comedy about a wrongfully accused death-row inmate who experiences a miracle in the form of a 6-year-old girl. UC Irvine, Humanities Gateway 1010, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine; humanities.uci.edu. Thurs., Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Lost In London LIVE. Woody Harrelson wrote, directed and stars in this movie that is loosely based on a crazy night he experienced struggling to get home to his family. Run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep Harrelson from succeeding. Co-starring are two other Texas-born celebrities who are on the pot: Willie Nelson and Owen Wilson. Following the live screening of the film that was shot in real time, Harrelson will appear in a live Q&A. AMC Orange 30, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; also at Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Thurs., Jan. 19, 6 p.m. $18.

500 Days of Summer Fox Searchlight

500 Days of Summer. This 2009 rom-com stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a New York greeting-card writer who falls hard for Zooey Deschanel, who does not return the favor. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971; www.lagunaartmuseum.org. Thurs., Jan. 19, 7 p.m. Free.

The Neon Demon. Nicolas Winding Refn's avant-garde mind-bender was unleashed to cinemas six months ago—and was criminally underseen, according to the Frida Cinema, which adds that at-home viewings just don't do it justice. So, it's the OC Weekly Friday Night Freakout! When aspiring model Jesse (Elle Fanning) moves to Los Angeles, her youth and vitality are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will take any means necessary to get what she has. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri.. 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Romeo et Juliette Kristian Schuller/courtesy Fathom Events

Roméo et Juliette. Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo sing Gounod's lush adaptation of Shakespeare's classic about star-crossed lovers in this New York Metropolitan Opera "Live in HD" production. Director Bartlett Sher's new take has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th-century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the orchestra. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; also at AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Live, Sat., 9:55 a.m.; taped, Wed., 6:30 p.m. $20-$26.

I Love You to Death. Soroptimist International of Long Beach invites movie-lovers to lunch and a private showing of Lawrence Kasdan's 1990 black comedy, with net proceeds going to Meals On Wheels. Kevin Kline stars as Joey, the owner of a pizza parlor who is married to Rosalee (Tracey Ullman). But Joey is a major womanizer, which sends Rosalee to extremes to confirm that. William Hurt, River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves co-star. Your ticket includes pizza before the viewing courtesy of Flippin' Pizza, K Pasta and Ecco's Pizza, as well as dessert. An audience Q&A follows with actor/writer/producer Joe Sabatino. There will also be door prizes, a raffle, and beer and wine available. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435; soroptimist-longbeach.org. Sat., 5 p.m. $30.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Trabuco Ballroom, 26772 Avery Pkwy., Mission Viejo; www.arroyotrabuco.com. Sat., 5 p.m. Free.

The Sleeping Beauty Damir Yusupov/courtesy Fathom Events

The Sleeping Beauty. Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live broadcast the classic enchanted fairy tale live from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince could awaken her. . . . The music accompanying Bolshoi dancers, choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, was written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; Ivan Vsevolozhsky and Marius Petipa wrote the libretto (after Charles Perrault). AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. $18; also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Live, Sun., 12:55 p.m. Call for ticket prices; taped, Tues. Call for time and ticket prices.

Mood and Mejk. Carlos Pérez Rojas made these documentary and experimental videos in 2014 in collaboration with members of an indigenous Mixe community organization, Video Tamix, in Oaxaca, Mexico. This Uncharted Latin American Studies in Motion: Sustainable Cinema Estudios presentation—which is co-sponsored by the Bowers Museum, UC Irvine Latin American Studies Center, UCHRI and UCI Illuminations—includes a lecture and bilingual Q&A with George Washington University's Erica Wortham, who wrote Indigenous Media in Mexico: Culture, Community, and the State (Duke University Press, 2013). Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Norma Kershaw Auditorium, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3600. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $6; members, free.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The first movie from the franchise follows Harry from life with his neglectful aunt and uncle to Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for show time. $8.

Scarface Universal Pictures

Scarface. Brian De Palma's 1983 update of the 1932 original went from being mocked—mostly due to Al Pacino's say-hello-to-my-li'l-friend performance—to being widely revered in the age of hip-hop. Pacino's Tony Montana and his close friend Manny Ray (Steven Bauer) are Cuban Boat Lift refugees who rise as cocaine cowboys after killing a powerful figure in Miami. But be careful what you wish for. Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Uncharted Lines Courtesy Uncharted Lines Film

Uncharted Lines. Paul Robinson's film chronicles his journey around the world, stopping on each climbable continent to climb something really high. Other world-renowned climbers such as Jimmy Webb, Chris Sharma, Daniel Woods and Meagan Martin appear in the documentary. There will be a raffle, food and beer for sale; a prescreening bouldering competition; and, after the movie, a poster-signing session with Robinson and Woods. Gear Coop, SOCO and the OC Mix, 3315 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa; (714) 749-9355. Thurs., Jan. 26. Doors open, 5 p.m.; bouldering competition, 5:30 p.m.; screening, 7 p.m.; poster signing, 9 p.m. $10 (includes one beer).