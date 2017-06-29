Several Seconds of Greatness [Special Screenings, June 29-July 6]

La La Land Summit Entertainment

Goodfellas. A month of Marty Scor­sese at the Frida concludes with this gem based on the experiences of small-time gangster-turned-rat (and future Howard Stern regular guest) Henry Hill. He is played by Ray Liotta, and his mob partners are portrayed by Robert De Niro and Joe "Do I Amuse You?" Pesci. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., June 29, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the first stand-alone Star Wars anthology film, Felicity Jones stars as a Rebel Alliance recruit who works with a team that includes Diego Luna to steal the Death Star plans (so it can go kablooey in the original Star Wars). Outdoors on historic Main Street, Garden Grove; www.ci.garden-grove.ca.us. Thurs., June 29, activities, 7 p.m.; screening, 8:30 p.m. Free.

Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight. The documentary simulcast into theaters nationwide reveals the untold stories of "first-call, A-list" musicians you probably have never heard of as they are quietly recruited to perform with well-known artists. Among those who appear (and the beloved musicians they have played alongside) are: Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Rudy Starzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Eric Singer (KISS) and Justin Derrick (Pink). AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 29, 7:30 p.m. $15.

Friday Fever. Watch skateboard movies, hear live music, play games, consume pizza and soda, and enter contests and prize giveaways. Etnies Skate Park, 20028 Lake Forest Dr., Lake Forest, (949) 916-5870. Fri., 6 p.m. $5 donation.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Universal Pictures

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Elliott, little Drew Barrymore's scream and dudes in 1982-style space suits are back for the ultimate going-home flick. Bring low-backed chairs, blankets and a picnic or purchase items from food trucks or the snack bar. Orange County Great Park, Marine Way & Sand Canyon, Irvine, (866) 829-3829. Fri., dusk (but arrive sooner for a prime spot). Free.

La La Land. In this recent Best Picture Oscar winner (for several seconds anyway), a couple (Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love, but success threatens to rip them apart. Bring blankets, low chairs, pillows or cushions to watch the movie under the stars. The hotel chef's backyard barbecue fare, salads and snacks are available for purchase. Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Rd., Irvine; www.hotelirvine.com/happenings/movienights. Fri., 7 p.m. $5; kids younger than 5, free.

The Scott Pilgrim Picture Show. CinemAttack returns to the Frida after a long absence with a light show, quote-along captions, audience interaction, garlic bread and the Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Sex Bomb-omb band member Scott (Michael Cera) is dating high-schooler Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). But then along comes Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who has some baggage, a.k.a. seven ex-lovers whom Scott must fight to the death to win Ramona's heart. Show up to the screening early for drinks and a photo op in the lobby. There's also a merch table and a costume contest for cosplayers. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Universal Pictures

Trolls. After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Arovista Park, 415 W. Elm St., Brea, (714) 990-7112. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Apple. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout is Golan-Globus co-founder Menahem Golan's 1980 movie that blended 1970s disco with '80s new wave corporate cheese. Nobody caught the film back then, but today's art-house programmers appreciate the 1984-meets-Xanadu mashup. A couple (George Gilmour and Catherine Mary Stewart) leave Canada to sing in a competition, where they catch the eye of the crooked organizer (Vladek Sheybal). The woman is then overtaken by the evil world of rock & roll, which her honey tries desperately to save her from. The Frida Cinema; 0x000Athefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Sing. The 3D-animated musical is about a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition. Humans voicing the animal character include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. The screening marks the fifth of 12 free summer movies that rotate among county parks. Pack blankets, beach chairs and a picnic and/or order grub and beverages from a food truck on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point, (949) 923-2280. Sat., gates open, 6 p.m.; screening, around 8 p.m. Free.

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Orange County Great Park, (866) 829-3829. Sat., dusk. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Jaws Universal Pictures

Jaws. The 1975 Steven Spielberg movie that so infiltrated pop culture it spawned many imitators, started blockbuster thinking inside Hollywood studios and turned a little piece of John Williams' music that played whenever the killer Great White was around into the Universal Tune for Foreboding. This marks the movie's 42nd summer. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Wed., noon. Free.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. See one of the late, great Gene Wilder's best performances, as the recluse who gives five lucky people a chance to win a lifetime supply of Wonka candy, tour his chocolate factory and learn his secrets. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.