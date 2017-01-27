menu

See Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge Tonight, Tomorrow or Both!

See Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge Tonight, Tomorrow or Both!

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge
Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge
To celebrate the life of the recently passed Mike "Gabby" Gaborno, tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. The Frida Cinema shows director Jamie Sims Coakley's documentary Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge.

Gaborno, who died from liver cancer on Jan. 4, was the Orange County punk band's frontman while also performing with Manic Hispanic and Santos Y Sinners.

The Frida describes Coakley's feature documentary as "a humble and honest look at how the Cadillac Tramps—five young men who found each other in sobriety, and created a lasting musical legacy that influenced some of indie rock's biggest bands—overcame many ghosts of the past to support their ailing lead singer as he fought against the ravages of Hepatitis C."

The movie also delves into how, during the "Golden Age" of the Orange County California music scene in the 1990s, when bands like The Offspring, No Doubt, Sugar Ray and Social Distortion were blowing up, the Tramps were coming apart due to infighting, addiction, frustration and dysfunction.

Archival footage, insightful artist interviews and intimate verite footage are promised to be on the screen—followed each night by a discussion led by Coakley and Cadillac Tramps guitarist Brian Coakley.

Here is the trailer:

The Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge (Teaser) from Marc Masciandaro on Vimeo.

Here is the movie poster:

See Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge Tonight, Tomorrow or Both!
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

