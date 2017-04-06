Samurai Cop! [Special Screenings, April 6-13]

Samurai Cop Courtesy Fathom Events

The Jungle Book. Disney's 2016 live-action version of its 1967 animated classic is presented as part of the Queen Mary's ongoing Salon Series. A boy who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby must return to the human world for his own safety when he becomes prey. Queen Mary, Britannia Salon, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach; www.queenmary.com/events/salon-series. Thurs., April 6. Admission, 3 p.m.; screening, 6 p.m. Free.

The Case for Christ. Based on a best-selling book, this faith-based drama is about journalist and avowed atheist Lee Strobel (played by Mike Vogel) having his views challenged when his wife (Erika Christensen) finds Christ. Faye Dunaway and Robert Forester co-star in this film being simulcast in theaters for one night only. Attendees also get access to a live Q&A with the real Lee and Leslie Strobel and a download of the first two chapters of the book. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., April 6, 8 p.m. $15.

Island Earth Courtesy of Island Earth the Film

Island Earth. Cyrus Sutton's documentary, which is about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the future of farming in Hawaii, makes its Orange County premiere. Indigenous scientist Cliff Kapono struggles for truth between science and tradition as he enters an industry that many feel is threatening his homeland of Hawaii. His complex journey through the inner workings of GMO chemical companies and traditional Hawaiian elders reveals ancient values that can likely save our future. Sutton will be on hand to answer audience questions after his film rolls. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 443-4223; www.theecologycenter.org. Fri. Dinner (not included), 5 p.m.; screening, 6:30 p.m.; audience Q&A with the filmmaker, 7:30 p.m.

Senior Thesis Cycle 4 Film Screenings. The short works presented by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students include A Dance of Lust and Calculus, Emma In the Woods, Hoods, Lulu's Lunchbox, Magic Pillow, Boy, and Six Minutes. The public is invited to the no-cost event, but seating is first come, first served. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; chapman.edu/dodge/. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks that include a muscular man named "Rocky." A version of the film with a live shadow-cast by the Midnight Insanity troupe is performed at midnight Saturdays. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri.-Sat., 0x000A10 p.m. $5; Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 0x000A11:55 p.m. $8-$11.

The Void Cave Painting Pictures

The Void. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout is billed as The Thing meets Hellraiser. A cop on routine patrol happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping along a deserted stretch of road. The poor sap is rushed to a hospital, where the staff and patients are transforming into something inhuman, and I don't mean the billing department. It is up to the cop to try to lead survivors to safety. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Prodigal Sons First Run Features

Prodigal Sons. Kimberly Reed's acclaimed documentary of 2009 follows three siblings—a transgender woman, a gay man and their adopted brother, who learns he is the son of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth—back to their hometown in Montana, where a powerful story of a family's transformation unfolds. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $8:50-$11:50.

LUNAFEST. Nine short films promote awareness of women's issues and female filmmakers. Food and shopping are included in this "Girls' Afternoon Out," with funds raised going to Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay, Soroptimist International of Saddleback Valley and the Breast Cancer Fund. Norman Murray Center, 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo; sisaddlebackvalley.org. Sat., 1 p.m. $15-$25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Repo! The Genetic Opera! Twisted Pictures

Repo! The Genetic Opera! The 2008 horror-musical opus is filled with dirty, gory excess, family melodrama, mysterious illnesses, mind-blowing future-drugs, designer organ repossessions, a few surprising cameos, and a superabundance of bloody stabs and slices. Helping to accentuate all that is the live shadow-cast troupe Addicted to the Knife, making their triumphant return to the Frida. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat. Pre-show entertainment, 11:30 p.m.; screening, midnight. $7-$10.

A Contemporary Evening Damir Yusupov/Bolshoi Ballet

A Contemporary Evening. Bolshoi Ballet takes on Hans Van Maven's Frank Bridge Variations, Sol León and Paul Lightfoot's Short Time Together, and Alexei Ratmansky's Russian Seasons in matinee and evening performances. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Sun. & Tues. Call for times and ticket prices.

A Hero of Our Time Pierce Jackson/Courtesy Pathe Live

A Hero of Our Time. Bolshoi Ballet presents the story of larger-than-life hero Pechorin that is simulcast live in theaters nationwide. Adapted from Mikhail Lermontov's literary masterpiece, with three separate stories recounting Pechorin's heartbreaking betrayals, the brand-new production was choreographed by Yuri Possokhov for Bolshoi principals, soloists and corps de ballet. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. $16-$18; Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; taped encore, Tues., 7 p.m. $14-$17.

Facing Darkness Fathom Events

Facing Darkness. Fathom Events and Samaritan's Purse International present an encore screening of this "story about faith and Ebola." As the Ebola pandemic swept across West Africa in the spring of 2014, a Christian organization committed its people and resources to provide comfort, compassion and care to the hurting people of Africa. But the crisis really hit home when the deadly virus infected Samaritan's Purse International's own medical personnel. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy At the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Godfather Part II. If this 1974 classic was not the first sequel that was better than the film that preceded it, it is certainly among a rarefied few. Francis Ford Coppola brilliantly crafts two stories showing young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) growing up in Sicily and 1910s New York and Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) growing into his role as the family crime boss in the 1950s. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for show time. $8.

The Godfather Part II Paramount Pictures

Chinatown. Water UCI sponsors the screening of the film that is a fictional retelling of a true story of how Los Angeles acquired rights to the Owens Valley's water and diverted it to the city, permitting LA to grow and prosper and for land investors to become wealthy by investing in real estate that would be given plentiful access to water. Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston star. Though Roman Polanski's film is confounding, as the best noir detective thrillers are, the script by Robert Towne has been called the best ever written. After the show, there is a panel discussion on water resource policy issues facing Southern California with UC Irvine professors Timothy Bradley, David Feldman, Travis Human and Nicola Ulibarri. UCI, Calit2 Auditorium, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine; water.uci.edu. Tues., 5:30 p.m. Free, but seating is first come, first seated.

Being Mortal. The PBS Frontline film follows Dr. Atul Gawande, who explores the hopes of people facing terminal illness and the doctors who treat them. Alzheimer's Orange County, 2515 McCabe Way, Irvine; alsz.org/family-education. Wed., 0x000A5:30 p.m. Free.

We Work Again. The 1936 documentary short produced by the Works Progress Administration screens and independent author/illustrator/musician Norris Burroughs discusses the collaboration of this father, actor Edgar Burroughs, and Orson Welles on the 1936 Federal Theatre Project staging of Voodoo Macbeth in Harlem. Co-sponsored by UC Irvine's Illuminations (the Chancellor's Arts & Culture Initiative), UCI Shakespeare Center and Film and Media Studies, the event concludes with Norris Burroughs signing copies of his graphic novel, Voodoo Macbeth. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

The Passion of the Christ Icon Productions

The Passion of the Christ. The 2004 film, which is based on Jesus Christ's crucifixion as depicted in the New Testament, has Judas expediting the downfall of Jesus (Jim Caviezel) by handing him over to the Roman Empire's handpicked officials—much to the horror of his mother, Mary (Maia Morgenstern); Mary Magdalen (Monica Bellucci), whom he saved from damnation; and his disciples. Director Mel Gibson really lays on the torture applied to Christ as he drags a crucifix to nearby Calvary, where he is nailed to the cross and dies, but not before a last act of grace. Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Orange Film Festival. ASI Productions at Cal State Fullerton presents a collection of films created by classmates. Cal State Fullerton, Titan Theater, Titan Student Union, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (651) 278-3501. Thurs., April 13, 7 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Rifftrax Live: Samurai Cop. As the recent Mystery Science Theater 3000 redux gets all the attention, three members of the previous regime—Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Billy Corbett—keep plugging away with their Rifftrax presentations. Through Fathom Events, which simulcasts shows into theaters nationwide, you can watch the Rifftrax crew slice and dice Samurai Cop, a Z-grade action movie of the early 1990s that I don't remember and won't bother looking up because half the fun is watching it with fresh eyes. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy At the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark At the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., April 13, 8 p.m. (A taped encore showing is set for April 18.) $15.