Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis' 'Last' Film, Is an Unlikely Romantic Comedy

If I had walked into Phantom Thread knowing the film was a romantic comedy, I would have had a much different, less confusing experience. Paul Thomas Anderson's latest feature film has touches of The Master in that both films focus on an obsessive creator whose world is altered by the arrival of a newcomer. Here, that creator is Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis). As head of London's House of Woodcock, Reynolds is the master dressmaker (loosely based on obsessive fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga) whose designs grace the bodies of Europe's elite and nobility in the 1950s, but as with any artist, he is sensitive and mercurial. His delicate being is managed and protected by his sister, Cyril (Lesley Manville), who keeps him to a monk-like, finely tuned routine. The slightest disagreement is, to him, an attack on his creative genius. But we're led to believe his testy personality is worth it, as his gowns are so gorgeous and pristine they transform his clients into queens.

Reynolds' world changes the minute he sets eyes on young waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young, spirited woman who smiles away her embarrassment of stumbling at a countryside inn. She's immediately drawn to Reynolds, too; after taking his lengthy meal order, she leaves him a flirty note, calling him a "hungry boy." Inspired by Alma's youthful features and presence, Reynolds takes her measurements on their first date so as to make a dress for her (but not without throwing in a few casual barbs at her bustline and physique); she soon becomes his full-time model, live-in assistant and muse.

As narrated in a late-night, intimate conversation that becomes a through-line for the film, Alma falls in love with Reynolds, and their creative collaboration complements their courtship. Food and the color purple serve as recurring motifs and innuendo. But just as quickly as her love grows, Alma's own carefree personality begins to bristle against that of Reynolds, causing disruption to his exacting demeanor. When Alma decides to plan a nice surprise dinner for Reynolds, he cruelly expresses his distaste for the jolt in his schedule. Alma then cleverly concocts a scheme to rein in Reynolds for his own good—which leads to the most gratifying overturn of his domineering persona and the biggest twist of the film.