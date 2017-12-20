Paging Nos. 1 and 12 . . . [Special Screenings, Dec. 21-28]

Cars 3. In the first Disney/Pixar computer-animated flick in the franchise, Owen Wilson voiced an up-and-coming racecar reluctantly giving in to being mentored by an old stock car (Paul Newman). In Cars 3, Wilson's Lightning McQueen is now the old-timer on the track who struggles to prove he's got something left in the tank before reluctantly mentoring an upstart (Cristela Alonzo). Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Eyes Wide Shut. Stanley Kubrick died six days after the first test screening of his final film, which proved to be just as polarizing as most of the master's other pictures. The story follows a married couple (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were actually married during filming and the 1999 release) through her sexual fantasies involving a naval officer and the husband's revenge-fascination with a freaky swingers' club in a country mansion. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $7-$10.

It's a Wonderful Life. In Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) is a banker on the brink of suicide after losing his town's money. Then he is visited by an angel without wings (Henry Travers), who helps show George what life would be like in Bedford Falls if he weren't around. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Thurs., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. $7.50-$10.50.

Black Clover. Crunchyroll presents a new anime adaptation from Yuki Tabata's popular manga. In a world where magic is everything, Yuno, who is gifted with exceptional magical powers, and Asta, the only person in the world without any, are found abandoned as babies at a church on the same day. At age 15, both receive magic books, and Asta's newfound anti-magic powers allow him to negate Yuno's spells as both seek to become the Wizard King. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Dec. 21, 8 p.m.; Sat., 1:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Love Actually. From 2003 comes the directorial debut of Richard Curtis, who wrote Notting Hill, Bridget Jones' Diary, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Here, love-struck characters played by Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson try to make their romantic dreams come true during the holiday season. But the scene stealer is Bill Nighy as cynical aging rocker Billy Mack. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; also Dec. 30, 1:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Christmas Evil Edward R. Pressman Film

Christmas Evil. HorrorBuzz.com presents a 4K restoration of Lewis Jackson's 1980 horror classic about a toy-factory worker who was mentally scarred as a child upon learning Santa Claus is not real. One day, while looking into the mirror after applying shaving cream to his face, he hallucinates that he has a white beard, believes he is Kris Kringle and starts spying on neighborhood children to find out who is naughty or nice. Then comes the killing spree . . . The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Scrooged. In this 1988 rewiring of the Dickens classic, Bill Murray plays TV executive Frank Cross, who is planning a live and largely inappropriate adaptation of A Christmas Carol. That's because Frankie is all about the ratings. The Christmas spirit? Not so much. And so he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, the latter of whom fails to show him footage of the off-key singing in A Very Murray Christmas. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat.-Sun., 3:15 p.m.; Thurs., Dec. 28, 5:30 & 9:30 p.m. $7-$10; also at Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Gremlins. A boy (Zach Galligan) inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet, unleashing a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town in this 1984 horror comedy directed by the great Joe Dante from a script by the great Chris Columbus. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Five Summer Stories MacGillivray Freeman Films

Five Summer Stories, Dolphins and Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk. The city of Laguna Beach and the town's own MacGillivray Freeman Films, the award-winning producer of large-format films that routinely play in IMAX theaters, team up for outdoor screenings in the new downtown Park Plaza pedestrian space. Bring low-backed beach chairs and blankets to see 1972's Five Summer Stories, which features David Nuuhiwa, Eddie Aikau, Gerry Lopez and Sam Hawk in an examination of Hawaii and Southern California's surfing lifestyle. Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Nixon years, the short movie culminated the joint surf-film careers of Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman, who passed away four years later. From 2000, MacGillivray's Dolphins studies the mammals' behavior and intelligence. Pierce Brosnon narrates. Then Robert Redford narrates MacGillivray's 2008 Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk, which uses a rafting tour to document the environmental consequences of our current Colorado River use. Park Plaza, 200 block of Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, (949) 497-3311. Sat., 6 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Midnight Insanity shadow casts the movie that has the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Frida's monthlong Stanley Kubrick tribute comes to an end with a weeklong run of his 1964 political-satire black comedy that is loosely based on Peter George's thriller novel Red Alert. An unhinged U.S. Air Force general (George C. Scott) orders the first nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. The President of the United States (Peter Sellers), his advisers, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a Royal Air Force officer (also Sellers) try to recall the bombers to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. Great comic performances are also turned in by Slim Pickens, as the leader of a B-52 bomber trying to deliver its payload, and Sellers (again!) as the title character. In 1989, the United States Library of Congress included Strangelove in the first group of films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, and it was No. 3 on AFI's "100 Years . . . 100 Laughs" list. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Tues.-Thurs., Dec. 26-28, 5, 7 & 9 p.m.; also Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Columbia Pictures

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Everyone's favorite family, the Griswolds, is encouraged by patriarch Clark (Chevy Chase) to bask in the holiday spirit just as he is. However, that offer must be extended to cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and other family members who unexpectedly show up at the home of Clark and Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Tues., 5:30, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.; Thurs., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.; also Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time. Simulcast in theaters is the epic finale to the Peter Capaldi era. As the 12th doctor, he comes face to face with . . . himself, embarking on an adventure with the first doctor (David Bradley, who plays Filch in the Harry Potter movies). Also returning is Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) as the Captain and Pearl Mackie (Doctors) as Bill Potts. The cinema event includes bonus content on behind-the-scenes filming and celebrations of Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat's tenures. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342. Sat. only: Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; www.fathomevents.com. Wed.-Thurs., Dec. 27-28, 7 p.m. $10.50-$12.50.

There's No Business Like Show Business 20th Century Fox

There's No Business Like Show Business. Walter Lang directed this 1954 Irving Berlin musical about the family act the Five Donahues, which is led by father Terry (Dan Dailey) and mother Molly (Ethel Merman). But it falls apart after their son Tim (Donald O'Connor) meets hat-check girl Vicky (Marilyn Monroe). Speaking of keeping it all in the family, the screenplay comes from Henry and Phoebe Ephron, the parents of Nora Ephron, who wrote the script for Silkwood; the novel and screenplay for Heartburn; and the scripts for Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, and Julie & Julia, all three of which she also directed. Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.