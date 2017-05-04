Obsessive Intentions [Special Screenings, May 4-11]

Obsession Jan Versweyveld/courtesy Fathom Events

May the Fourth Be With You and The Making of Star Wars. It's a tribute to George Lucas' Star Wars franchise—"the biggest sci-fi adventures in cinematic history!"—that is pieced together with video, film clips and parody bits. That's followed by the original 1977 Star Wars "making of" documentary. Besides admission, your ticket covers popcorn, soft drinks, bottled water and two drink tickets for the themed Jedi Knight Cocktail. Seating is limited, so arrive early. The Filmmaker's Gallery, 2238 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-4460. Thurs., May 4, 7 p.m. $10-$15.

Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope. Hosted by Western Youth Services (WYS) as a fundraiser and shown in honor of Children's Mental Health Awareness Day is this documentary about a groundbreaking Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) study that is changing the way childhood stress and trauma are addressed. Children have four or more untreated ACEs that they carry into adulthood, according to the film, and these can cause toxic stress impacts that develop in the brain and lead to mental issues. Following the screening is a discussion with Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, the CEO of WYS, who shares how her service helps to build resilience. This event is dedicated to the memory of Gene Lyons, a fierce WYS advocate and board member who passed away while the screening was being organized. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; WesternYouthServices.org. Thurs., May 4, 7 p.m. $20.

Senior Thesis Cycle 7 Film Screenings. The short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students include Brutal Affairs; Carey Brown; Citizen; Distress; Going Mental; Hey, Boy!; and Intrepid. The public is invited to the no-cost event, but seating is first come, first served. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; chapman.edu/dodge/. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

The 33rd Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival: Best of the Fest in OC. Selections from the LA festival are screened in Orange County, with a special emphasis on Vietnamese films and award winners. It's also something of a coming-out event for CJ/CGV, the fifth-largest multiplex theater company in the world, which claims to be committed to bringing Asian films to OC to celebrate our rich, diverse Asian culture. Titles include Chee and T; Relocation Arkansas: Aftermath of Incarceration; Resistance at Tule Lake; Father and Son; Jackpot; Who Is Arthur Chu?; Mele Murals; Finding Kukan (with actress Kelly Hu in person); Lipstick Under My Burkha; Diamond Island; Turn Left Turn Right; King of Peking; and Fanatic. CGV Cinema at the Source, 6988 Beach Blvd., Buena Park; festival.vconline.org/2017. See website for schedule. Through May 11. $14 per screening.

Raiders of the Lost Ark. Reacquaint yourself with the first flick in the Spielberg/Lucas popcorn franchise before Harrison Ford returns in 2019 with what's tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5—that is, the actor will return if he can avoid becoming a fireball after plowing into a jumbo jet taxiing on the runway. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri., 10 p.m. $5.

The Silence of the Lambs. I don't know if this is a rush booking after the April 26 death of director Jonathan Demme or just one of those cosmic coinky-dinks, but it is quite appropriate that OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout is one of his best films. Which is saying something considering Demme also gave us Philadelphia, Something Wild, Married to the Mob, Stop Making Sense and three Neil Young concert movies (Neil Young: Heart of Gold, Neil Young Trunk Show and Neil Young's Journeys). To promote the latter, Demme just happened to sit down in the chair next to mine at a press roundtable five years ago. He sounded and looked great—I'm the one who appeared closer to meeting Mr. G. Reaper—and he exuded positivity. I exuded sourness because I was previously promised a one-on-one with Neil, then a one-on-two with Young and Demme, and finally a one-on-one with Demme. But when I arrived in Beverly Fucking Hills, I was taken to a table with a bunch of other loser journos. Oh, crap, plot of the movie, yes . . . Fuck it; a better moviegoing experience will he had by those who know nothing about it. Hold the fava beans. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Hollywood Beauty Salon. To create the foundation for director Glenn Holsten's script, he conducted a 16-week workshop series at the intimate beauty parlor inside the NHS Germantown Recovery Community, a nonprofit mental-health program in Philadelphia where staff and clients alike are in the process of recovery. The documentary is also part of the recovery process, as those doing the hair and getting their hair done share with one another the depths of their illnesses, their paths to recovery, and their hopes and dreams for the future. By the way, May is Mental Health Month. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Harry and the Snowman. After World War II, Dutch immigrant Harry deLeyer journeyed to the United States, where he encountered a slaughter truck bound for the glue factory. Harry paid $8 for a broken-down plow horse, named him Snowman and, in less than two years, watched Snowman win the triple crown of show jumping. Ron Davis' documentary is just one festivity during Kentucky Derby Hat Party 2017. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Sat. Doors open for pre-race party, 1 p.m.; hat judging, with all entrants receiving free popcorn, 2:30 p.m.; parade of horses, 3 p.m.; "Run for the Roses" (the Kentucky Derby live on the big screen), 3:15 p.m.; Harry and Snowman, 3:30 p.m. $20 in advance; $25 day of party.

Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster of 1993 is about the horrific experiences of a couple of paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern), a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum) and others among a select group touring an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $7.99-$40.

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. The 12-round showdown between double-division world-champion boxer Canelo Alvarez and former WBC middleweight world champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is billed as the biggest fight of 2017—but only if you don't count the battle to repeal Obamacare. The match is beamed live from Las Vegas into select theaters. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sat., 6 p.m. $18.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Midnight Insanity, the longtime Rocky shadowcast troupe and freaky movie presenter in both Orange County and Long Beach, once again uses props, costumes and audience participation to enliven the story about newlyweds whose car breaks down in the woods before they arrive at a mad scientist's bizarre castle. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8:50-$11:50.

Madama Butterfly. East meets West with devastating consequences in Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier's production of Puccini's deeply poignant opera for the Royal Opera House. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446; Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun. & Tues. Call for times. $6-$12.

Gender Revolution. This 90-minute film, produced and hosted by Katie Couric, screens as part of the Irvine United Congregational Church (IUCC) Open and Affirming Committee's ongoing continuing-education series "Exploring the Gender Revolution: What is next for ONA?" The documentary explores the rapidly evolving complexities of gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. Following the film is a panel discussion. IUCC's Plumer Hall, 4915 Alton Pkwy., Irvine, (949) 733-0220. Sun., 12:30 p.m. Free.

Saturday Night Fever. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic disco movie, director John Badham and Paramount Pictures restored the picture using the original negative, with scenes also re-added to give characters more depth. Sound engineers have enhanced the soundtrack that includes the Bee Gees' smash hits "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love," "More Than a Woman" and "If I Can't Have You." And Paramount and Fathom Events have teamed up to simulcast this new cut into theaters nationwide. The story remains the same: John Travolta (in his breakout role after TV's Welcome Back Kotter) plays a young man in Brooklyn with no prospects and a burning desire to be revered and celebrated on the dance floor every Saturday night. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Black Diamond. This is one of only four screenings in the U.S. of the short film that chronicles director Nalle Hukkataival's attempt to become the first man to climb "Lappnor Project" in his home country of Finland. Proceeds from beer and raffle ticket sales help Friends of Joshua Tree. Turn in your used climbing ropes to Gear Coop Ambassador Kayla King and/or order a rug made from the retired ropes of other climbers. Gear Coop at SOCO and the OC Mix, 3315 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, (714) 749-9355. Mon., 5 p.m. Free.

Chonda Pierce: Enough . . . Laugh ~ Cry ~ Love. Following her hit Fathom Events and best-selling DVD Laughing In the Dark, the Christian comedian continues her journey by dealing with grief, loss and holding onto self-image. Pierce is joined by special guests to help women look to their relationship with Christ as the answer for completeness, self-acceptance and fulfillment. This is an encore of what was beamed into theaters on April 25. AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; fathomevents.com. Tues., 7 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Boston: An American Running Story. Matt Damon narrates the documentary about the oldest annually contested marathon, from its humble origin of 15 runners to the present day. Much attention is placed on the first Boston Marathon after the tragic events of 2013. The screening event also features footage of the Boston Symphony Orchestra recording an original score composed by four-time Emmy winner Jeff Beal (House of Cards). This is an encore presentation of what was beamed live into theaters on April 19. Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Tues., 7:30 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Casablanca. Michael Curtiz's 1942 classic is set in Casablanca during World War II, when exiled American freedom fighter-turned-nightclub operator Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) wants no part in helping a Czech underground leader trying to escape the Nazis. Further souring Rick on the mission is the fellow's partner being Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), who previously left her then-lover Rick waiting at a Paris train station for her, never to show up. Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into Rick's. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Salam Neighbor. Celebrate Refugee Awareness Week by catching Hearts of Mercy UCI's screening of this award-winning documentary by American filmmakers Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, who captured life in a Syrian refugee camp. Both take part in a post-screening panel discussion that includes Nada Hashem and Shiyam Galyon, who provide Syrian refugees emergency aid and higher education respectively. UC Irvine, Crystal Cove Auditorium, 4113 Pereira Dr., Irvine, (949) 350-4103; heartsofmercyuci.weebly.com. Wed. Doors open, 5:45 p.m.; screening, 6:15 p.m.; panel, 7:30 p.m. Free, but RSVP strongly encouraged because of limited seating.

50/50: Rethinking the Past, Present & Future of Women + Power. Director Tiffany Shlain shows viewers pivotal moments in history and the women who brought us to where we are today. The goal is to start a global conversation about what it will take to get to a more gender-balanced world across all parts of society. Weinberg Jewish Federation Campus, Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St., Long Beach, (562) 426-7601, ext. 1012. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Obsession. National Theatre Live's stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943 film comes from London's Barbican Theatre and is beamed into U.S. theaters. Ivo van Hove directs Jude Law, who plays a drifter dragged into a murder plot after he meets a couple in a roadside restaurant, falls hard for the wife and decides with her to bump off the husband. But the crime winds up tearing them apart. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., May 11, 7 p.m. $18-$22.