Now Playing: The Bronx Bull, A Monster Calls, Neruda, Paterson, Underworld

As your author noted at the time from the Balboa Bay Club, "The Bronx Bull" Jake LaMotta could still kick my ass. Matt Coker

The following movies open in mainstream Orange County movie theaters today.

The theater where the movie is playing is indicated in parenthesis; if the title is in four or more Orange County cinemas, its location is tagged as (Countywide). Check you favorite source to confirm show times/dates.

Appatlo Okadundevadu Aryan Media

Appatlo Okadundevadu. This Telugu film, directed by Sagar K Chandra, is set in Hyderabad in the 1990s. Railway Raju (Sri Vishnu) loves Nithya (Tanya Hope) and his mother, but his dream is to make the national cricket team. Unfortunately, a police officer called Imtiaz (Nara Rohit) makes that impossible. (Cinemark Centruy Stadium, Orange)

The Bronx Bull Sunset Pictures

The Bronx Bull. This sports bio-drama, which rolled at the 2015 Newport Beach Film Festival, is based on the real-life experiences of boxing champion Jake LaMotta—inside and outside the ring—as played by Mojean Aria and veteran character actor William Forsythe. Fun fact: Forsythe co-starred in Once Upon a Time in America with Robert De Niro, who more famously played LaMotta in Raging Bull, which for my money is the best movie of the 1980s. Speaking of veteran actors, Joe Mantegna, Tom Sizemore and Paul Sorvino co-star for The Bronx Bull director Martin Guigui. (AMC 30 at the Outlets, Orange)

EXPAND Master CJ Entertainment

Master. Korea's biggest network marketing scam reveals far greater corruption and conspiracy lurk underneath in director Ui-seok Jo action-crime potboiler that stars Dong-won Gang, Woo-bin Kim, Byung-hun Lee and Dal-su Oh. (Regal La Habra Stadium)

EXPAND A Monster Calls Focus Features

A Monster Calls. J.A. Bayona's adaptation of Patrick Ness' book was one of the most well-received world premieres at last year's Toronto Film Festival. A young boy named Conor, whose mother is in the final weeks of an unsuccessful battle with cancer, receives nightly visits from a giant monster. But Conor is unfazed because he is already going through the worst of traumas, so the monster shares a series of stories that question the fairytale understanding of right and wrong. Lewis MacDougall stars as the boy, Felicity Jones is the mom, Sigourney Weaver is the grandmother and the voice of Liam Neeson is heard coming out of the computer animated monster. (Countywide)

EXPAND Neruda The Orchard

Neruda. Chile's submission for Best Foreign Language Film in the next Oscars was directed by Pablo Larraín, who also helmed Jackie (and, earlier this year, El Club). Here, Luis Gnecco plays the titular character, a Nobel Prize-winning poet-turned-politician who went underground in the 1940s with a cop (Gael García Bernal) on his tail for stirring up Chilean commies. Alfredo Castro and Pablo Derqui co-star. (Edwards Westpark 8, Irvine)

Paterson Animal Kingdom

Paterson. Jim Jarmusch's hit at Cannes and with critics is about a Paterson, New Jersey, bus driver and poet (Adam Driver) whose daily routine with his job, wife (Golshifteh Farahani) and dog are threatened by a small disaster. The history and energy of the City of Paterson is said to bubble up in this film that co-stars Barry Shabaka Henley, Cliff Smith, Chasten Harmon, William Jackson Harper and Masatoshi Nagasi. (Edwards University, Irvine)

Railroad Tigers. A railroad worker in 1941 China leads a team of freedom fighters against the Japanese to get food for the poor. Jackie Chan stars for director Ding Sheng for the third time in the past six years. Jaycee Chan, Zitao Huang and Kai Wang co-star. (AMC 30 at the Outlets, Orange; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District)

Silence. Adam Driver and Liam Neeson also turn up in Raging Bull director Martin Scorsese's latest, which is about two 17th century Jesuit priests facing violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Catholicism. This has reportedly been a passion project of ol' Marty's for years. Andrew Garfield and Tadanobu Asano also star. (Edwards University, Irvine; Island Cinemas, Newport Beach)

EXPAND Underworld: Blood Wars Lakeshore Entertainment

Underworld: Blood Wars. German cinematographer and television director Anna Foerster makes her feature directorial debut in the fifth film from the horror-action series and vehicle for Kate Beckinsale, whose vampire death dealer Selene here fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. Theo James, Tobias Menzies and Lara Pulver co-star. (Countywide)

