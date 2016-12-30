menu

Now Playing: Hidden Figures, Julieta, Vince & Kath & James and More

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed, Dangal, Fences, Passengers, Sing, Why Him?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Now Playing: Hidden Figures, Julieta, Vince & Kath & James and More

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Hidden FiguresEXPAND
Hidden Figures
Levantine Films
A A

The following films open in Orange County theaters today.

Where the films are playing is indicated (in parenthesis). Check your favorite source for exact show times and ticket info.

Hidden Figures. There is awards season buzz for director Theodore Melfi's drama about a team of African-American women who provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions. Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Kevin Costner star along with Janelle Monáe and Cookie Lyon herself, Taraji P. Henson. (AMC Fullerton; AMC 30 at the Outlets, Orange; AMC Tustin at the District)

Intlo Dayyam Nakem Bhayam
Intlo Dayyam Nakem Bhayam
Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra

Intlo Dayyam Nakem Bhayam. Tollywood refers to the Telugu cinema of the Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, from which comes this horror comedy about a ghost buster (Allari Naresh) who goes to a haunted house to rescue a family and banish a spirit. Hey, it's a living. (Century Stadium, Orange)

Julieta
Julieta
Canal+ France

Julieta. Great master Pedro Almodóvar's latest is about a brokenhearted woman who decides to confront her life and the most important events about her stranded daughter after a brief encounter. Emma Suárez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao and Inma Cuesta star. (Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana)

Vince & Kath & James
Vince & Kath & James
Star Cinema Productions

Vince & Kath & James. Director Theodore Boborol’s Filipino teen romance is based on the "Vince and Kath" online series written by Jenny Ruth Almocera that went viral. The story of lovestruck teens Vince and Kath unfolds through text messages. Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia and Ronnie Alonte star. (AMC 30 at the Outlets and Century Stadium, both in Orange)


Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >