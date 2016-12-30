Now Playing: Hidden Figures, Julieta, Vince & Kath & James and More

EXPAND Hidden Figures Levantine Films

The following films open in Orange County theaters today.

Where the films are playing is indicated (in parenthesis). Check your favorite source for exact show times and ticket info.

Hidden Figures. There is awards season buzz for director Theodore Melfi's drama about a team of African-American women who provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions. Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Kevin Costner star along with Janelle Monáe and Cookie Lyon herself, Taraji P. Henson. (AMC Fullerton; AMC 30 at the Outlets, Orange; AMC Tustin at the District)

Intlo Dayyam Nakem Bhayam Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra Intlo Dayyam Nakem Bhayam. Tollywood refers to the Telugu cinema of the Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, from which comes this horror comedy about a ghost buster (Allari Naresh) who goes to a haunted house to rescue a family and banish a spirit. Hey, it's a living. (Century Stadium, Orange) Julieta Canal+ France Julieta. Great master Pedro Almodóvar's latest is about a brokenhearted woman who decides to confront her life and the most important events about her stranded daughter after a brief encounter. Emma Suárez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao and Inma Cuesta star. (Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana)