Multipass [Special Screenings, May 11-18]

The Fifth Element Courtesy Sony Pictures

Sleep Dealer. Director Alex Rivera comes to Orange County for a lecture and two screenings of his 2009 sci-fi mindfuck that is steeped in love, death, border crossing, maquiladoras, social justice and global connectivity, corporatization, and water issues. Sleep Dealer follows a young man (Luis Fernando Peña) from his father's Mexican farm to the border with the U.S., where he winds up in a strange factory that digitally connects his body to a robot working on a high-rise project in the States. Things grow ever more freaky after that. Events featuring the movie and Rivera, whose lecture is titled "The Future of Latinx Futurism in Media," are sponsored by the UC Irvine Illuminations, Center for Latin American Studies, UCHRI, Humanities Core, Bowers Museum, and the Department of Film & Media Studies. Reception and screening: UC Irvine, Humanities Gateway 1070, McCormick Screening Room, West Peltason and Campus drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., May 11. Courtyard reception, 5 p.m.; screening, 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Alex Rivera lecture: Biological Sciences III Lecture Hall (a.k.a. BS3 1200), (949) 824-6117. Fri., 1-2 p.m.; Tues., 5 p.m. Free. Latin American Studies In Motion screening: Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Norma Kershaw Auditorium, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $6; museum members, free.

Sleep Dealer Courtesy alexrivera.com

Short Films From and About the Middle East for Young Audiences. Frida Cinema and the Seventh Art Stand, which began this series on May 8 in more than 50 theaters in 25 states, continue show ing short films about issues faced by the Islamic community. The lineup including Shirin's Dream (Iran, in Farsi with English subtitles); Displacement (Malaysia, in Arabic with English subtitles); The Magic Shoes (USA, in English and Farsi with English subtitles); I Am Aliya (Slovenia, in English); and A Year Without My Parents (the Netherlands, in Dutch, Arabic and English, with English subtitles). The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs.-Sun., May 11-14, 6 p.m. $7-$10.

Fanatic. Frustrated in a techno-heavy, pop-infested world, Thai Rocker sells rock records no one wants to buy in the heart of Saigon. When Thai finds a time machine in the middle of a forest, he goes back to 1996 to save rock music from disappearing. Director Charlie Nguyen's 2016 Vietnamese film, which screens with English subtitles, is presented to close out the 33rd Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival's Best of the Fest in OC. CGV Cinema at the Source, 6988 Beach Blvd., Buena Park; festival.vconline.org/2017. Thurs., May 11, 7 p.m. $14.

Obsession. National Theatre Live's stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943 film is captured live from London's Barbican Theatre and beamed into U.S. theaters. Ivo van Hove directs Jude Law, who plays a drifter dragged into a murder plot after he meets a couple in a roadside restaurant, falls hard for the wife and decides with her to bump off the husband. But the crime winds up tearing them apart. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., May 11, 7 p.m. $18-$22.

Homeland: iraq Year Zero Courtesy Kino Lorber

Homeland: Iraq Year Zero (Part One). As part of the aforementioned series from the Frida and the Seventh Art Stand is this screening of Homeland. Iraqi Abbas Fahdel began filming what would become an award-winning documentary a week before the 2002 U.S. invasion. Part One shows everyday life in Iraq up until the war broke out. Part Two screens Sunday evening (details below). The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., May 11, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Senior Thesis Cycle 8 Film Screenings. These short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students are presented: G.R.E.(T.A.) (PIT), River, Round Trip, Stopwatch, Time at Wood Pine and When Wigs Fly. The public is invited to the no-cost event, but seating is first come, first served. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; chapman.edu/dodge/. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Within Formal Cities withinformalcities.org

Within Formal Cities. Cinema Orange—the collaboration between Orange County Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Festival—presents this architecture documentary is based on what filmmakers Brian Gaudio and Abe Drechsler collected from speaking with designers, residents and government officials in travels to Lima, Santiago, São Paulo, Rio De Janeiro and Bogotá. Cinema Orange is presented free on Fridays, when there is also no museum-admission charge, and there are food trucks outside for an inexpensive meal. But here is the deal: OCMA members can reserve Cinema Orange seats in advance. Free tickets are handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening; unclaimed OCMA member tickets are released 10 minutes before show time. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry is haunted by a strange voice as he returns to a Hogwarts plagued by mysterious attacks. This week, you have two ways to see the second film in J.K. Rowling's franchise—this one directed by Chris Columbus: as it was when it came out in 2002, with John Williams' prerecorded score, or with that music performed live by the 90-piece Pacific Symphony Orchestra. Orchestra screening: Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; harrypotterinconcert.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7:30 p.m. $39-$89. Original screening: Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

New Muslim Cool Specific Pictures

New Muslim Cool. The anti-Islamaphobia series with the Seventh Art Stand continues with this documentary by Puerto Rican-American rapper Hamza Pérez, who pulled himself out of drug dealing and street life, became a Muslim, and moved to Pittsburgh to start a new religious community. But when the FBI raids his mosque, Hamza must confront the realities of the post-9/11 world—and himself. The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadowcast members from K.A.O.S. (Santa Ana) and Midnight Insanity (Long Beach). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:45 p.m. $8-$10; Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

13th Courtesy of Netflix

13th. Orange County Multi-Racial Collaborative presents a free screening of Long Beach-born filmmaker Ava Duvernay's controversial and award-winning documentary about the criminal-justice system, followed by a panel discussion. The film argues that America's extreme rate of criminalization amounts to modern-day slavery. "Come join us to engage in powerful conversation about what you already know, or to learn more so that that we can all take action from a place of knowledge," says collaborative founder Karen Poffenberger. The Frida Cinema; the fridacinema.org. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free.

Chinatown. The fictional retelling of the true story of how Los Angeles acquired the rights to the Owens Valley's water and diverted it to the city, permitting LA to grow and prosper and for land investors to become wealthy by snatching up real estate that would be given plentiful access to water. Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston star. Though Roman Polanski's film is confounding, as the best noir detective thrillers are, the script by Robert Towne has been called the best ever written. This screens as part of Frida's Classics-Film Noir series. The Frida Cinema; the fridacinema.org. Sat., 5 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Chinatown Paramount Pictures

Grad Thesis Cycle 6 and 7 Film Screenings. These short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts grad students are presented: James Joyce's The Sisters, Last Night in Town, The Quiet Room, Untitled Parallel Not-Love Story and a title to be determined. The public is invited to the no-cost event, but seating is first come, first served. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater; chapman.edu/dodge/. Sat., 7 p.m. Free.

Tadmor. The anti-Islamaphobia series with the Seventh Art Stand presents the award-winning documentary about former Lebanese detainees breaking their long-held silence about the horrific years they spent imprisoned in one of the Assad regime's most dreadful prisons in Syria. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Der Rosenkavalier Kristian Schuller/Fathom Events

Der Rosenkavalier. The Met: Live in HD and Fathom Events simulcast in U.S. theaters the live stage production from New York of the Strauss opera, which is sung in German with English subtitles. Renée Fleming sings one of her signature roles as the Marschallin, opposite Elina Garanca in her first North American performances as Octavian, the impulsive young title character. Besides the opera, there are interviews with cast, crew and production teams during intermission. And if you can't make the live show, there is an encore presentation. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Sun., 9:30 a.m.; Wed., 6:30 p.m. $18-$24.

Mommie Dearest. Celebrate Mother's Day with one of the most (in)famous mummies of all, Joan Crawford (as brilliantly played in no-wire-hangers glory by Faye Dunaway). Based on daughter Christina's brutal tell-all, the movie is presented in MuVChat (a.k.a. HeckleVision), in which audience members' cellphone texts about what's onscreen immediately appear—where else?—onscreen! And for Mother's Day, mimosas are served and cocktails are on sale (for 21+ viewers, of course). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $7.

A New Day in Old Sana'a. The final day of the anti-Islamaphobia series features three films, including this one, the first full-length feature to come out of Yemen. Tariq, a young photographer from an aristocratic family, must choose between running away with his love, Ines, a nagsh skin artist from the lower class, or going through with his arranged marriage to Bilquis, the daughter of a prominent judge. Award-winning British-Yemeni director, writer and playwright Bader Ben Hirsi shot his movie entirely in the ancient city of Sana'a. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 2 p.m. $7-$10.

A New Day in Old Sana'a Felix Films Entertainment

The Fifth Element. Luc Besson's epic adventure celebrates its 20th anniversary with a 4K restoration courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Fathom Events, which simulcasts the movie in theaters nationwide. Big Apple cabbie Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) discovers the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman), who is embroiled in an intergalactic war between the Mondoshawans and the Mangalores. Besides the film, this event includes an exclusive look at Besson's upcoming film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which opens July 21 and stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as special operatives who must protect a city and the future of the universe from a marauding menace. AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Foothill Towne Center Stadium 22, 26602 Towne Center Dr., Foothill Ranch, (949) 588-9402; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Market Place Stadium 10, 13782 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; Regal La Habra Stadium 16, 1351 W. Imperial Hwy., La Habra, (562) 690-4909; fathom events.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Letter: An American Town and "The Somali Invasion." The anti-Islamaphobia series continues with this award-winning documentary that follows what happened in post-9/11 Lewiston, Maine, after the mayor sent an open letter to newly arrived Somali refugees telling them not to settle in the city because its resources were supposedly stretched thin. The local media picked up the story and recast it as "the Somali invasion." There is no cost to attend this screening thanks to the generosity of Typecast Films. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 4 p.m. Free.

Homeland: Iraq Year Zero (Part Two). The anti-Islamaphobia series concludes with the second part of Abbas Fahdel's documentary, which picks up two weeks after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, where daily activities had come to a near standstill, a city was overrun with foreign soldiers and many areas of Baghdad were closed to ordinary citizens. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Sunset Boulevard. From 1950 and the mind of Billy Wilder comes one of the best skewerings of Hollywood and fame. A struggling screenwriter (William Holden) finds the easy life in the mansion of faded silent film queen Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson). But thanks to Norma's escalating madness, things don't end so well for the writer, as you learn at the very beginning, in what may have been the first use of such a character-narration storytelling device. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Young Frankenstein. The best comedy collaboration with Mel Brooks to display Gene Wilder's genius writing and comedic acting is this 1974 black-and-white feature that casts him as young neurosurgeon Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronkensteen"), who reluctantly inherits his disgraced grandfather Dr. Victor von Frankenstein's castle, laboratory and humpback assistant Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore" and played by bug eyed Marty Feldman). With the help of his hay-rolling lab assistant Inga (Teri Garr) and mysterious castle caretaker (cue the horses) Frau Blücher (Cloris Leachman), Freddy follows his grandpappy's instructions to reanimate a monster (Peter Boyle). Of course, as great as Wilder is, the would-be bride of Fronkensteen (Madeline Kahn) nearly steals this picture, as she did with Blazing Saddles. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., May 17-18, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al). The documentary about artist Billy Al Bengston, who has work that is part of the Laguna Art Museum-produced California Masters series, screens as part of the museum's 2017 Film Night program with special-guest presenter Dale Schierholt, the film's director. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., May 11, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.