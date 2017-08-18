menu

Grab Paint and Pour It Over Yourself: The Frida Extends Endless Poetry Run

Obvious the Bastard's Got Lyme Disease [Special Screenings, Aug. 17-24]


Grab Paint and Pour It Over Yourself: The Frida Extends Endless Poetry Run

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 4:13 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Courtesy of ABKCO Films
The Frida Cinema announced it is extending the run of Alejandro Jodorowsky's latest film Poesía Sin Fin (Endless Poetry).

The movie that begins like the cinematic equivalent of Salvador Dali vomit, which is meant as a compliment, moved into the downtown Santa Ana theater on Aug. 4.\

It is being kept longer due to popular demand, according to The Frida, which warns those who have been putting off seeing Endless Poetry that the run won't be extended again.

"MUST END THURSDAY!" reads the announcement of these added showtimes:

Tonight (Aug. 18) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday - 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday - 7:30 p.m.
Monday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday (Aug. 24) - 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Click here to read my review: "Jodorowsky Keeps the El Topo Mojo Going in Endless Poetry."

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

