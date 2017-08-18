Grab Paint and Pour It Over Yourself: The Frida Extends Endless Poetry Run
|
One-man Rainbow Coalition
Courtesy of ABKCO Films
The Frida Cinema announced it is extending the run of Alejandro Jodorowsky's latest film Poesía Sin Fin (Endless Poetry).
The movie that begins like the cinematic equivalent of Salvador Dali vomit, which is meant as a compliment, moved into the downtown Santa Ana theater on Aug. 4.\
It is being kept longer due to popular demand, according to The Frida, which warns those who have been putting off seeing Endless Poetry that the run won't be extended again.
"MUST END THURSDAY!" reads the announcement of these added showtimes:
Tonight (Aug. 18) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday - 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday - 7:30 p.m.
Monday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday (Aug. 24) - 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Click here to read my review: "Jodorowsky Keeps the El Topo Mojo Going in Endless Poetry."
Get the Film & TV Newsletter
Stay up to date on the best new movies with our critics' latest reviews, interviews and trailers for the films coming to a theater near you each week.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!