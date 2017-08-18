Grab Paint and Pour It Over Yourself: The Frida Extends Endless Poetry Run

One-man Rainbow Coalition Courtesy of ABKCO Films

The Frida Cinema announced it is extending the run of Alejandro Jodorowsky's latest film Poesía Sin Fin (Endless Poetry).

The movie that begins like the cinematic equivalent of Salvador Dali vomit, which is meant as a compliment, moved into the downtown Santa Ana theater on Aug. 4.\

It is being kept longer due to popular demand, according to The Frida, which warns those who have been putting off seeing Endless Poetry that the run won't be extended again.

"MUST END THURSDAY!" reads the announcement of these added showtimes:

Tonight (Aug. 18) - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday - 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday - 7:30 p.m.

Monday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday - 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 24) - 5 and 7:30 p.m.

