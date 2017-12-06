Miracle Man [Special Screenings, Dec. 7-14]

Community Voices Documentary Film Screening. Each semester, Chapman University film students produce short, character-driven portrait documentaries that highlight the causes of Orange County-based partner organizations. Some Community Voices productions have gone on to win awards and television airings. Chapman University, Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Marion Knott Studios, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange, (714) 997-6765; chapman.edu/dodge. Thurs., Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Free.

A Clockwork Orange. The Frida Cinema honoring Stanley Kubrick the entire month of the births of me and my Lord and Savior? That may be the best birthday/Christmas present of all! His—meaning Kubrick's, not Jeebus'—1971 adaptation of Anthony Burgess mixes hyper-reality with ultra-violence as Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his merry band of droogs set out on a mini-crime spree across futuristic London. This eventually lands our narrator in an experimental aversion-therapy program that is every bit as horrific as a Donald Trump tweet. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 5:15 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

George Takei's Allegiance on Broadway 2017. Inspired by the true life of Star Trek's George Takei, this Broadway musical returns to the big screen thanks to Fathom Events and Sing Out Louise Productions. A mysterious envelope sends Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to his younger days (when he is portrayed by Telly Leung). He and his sister Kei (Tony winner Lea Salonga) try to rescue their parents from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. $18.

Home Alone. An 8-year-old (Macaulay Culkin) mistakenly left home by his family who jetted off to Paris for the holidays must defend himself and his home from a couple of knuckleheaded burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) in Chris Columbus' brilliant 1990 resurrection of physical comedy. This "Merry Nite Dive-In Movie" has families who have not left for Paris watch ing the film on a pool deck and courtyard area and meet ing and snapping photos with Santa. Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6575. Fri., 6 p.m. $5; kids 2 and younger, free. RSVP required.

Harry Seidler: Modernist Dan Freene/Courtesy Film Art Media

Harry Seidler: Modernist. Sixty years of work by Australia's most controversial architect is showcased through sumptuous photography and interviews with leading architects from around the world. You'll also learn a thing or seven about Seidler's life in this 2016 documentary presented by Cinema Orange, the Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival partnership that screens art/architecture/design films when museum admission is free. Seating is first restricted to OCMA members, but any that remain just before show time are made available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Food trucks are parked nearby. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Charles Phoenix Retro Jubilee on Retro Row. The Ambassador of Americana's comedy slide show of midcentury holiday life and style includes vintage and kitschy Kodachrome snapshots from not only Christmas, but also New Year's Eve, Easter, the Fourth of July, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Phoenix also shares his latest test-kitchen recipes and signs copies of his new book, Addicted to Americana. A vintage store across the street, inretrospect, hosts a free after-party at which cake will be served. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $29; inretrospect, 2122 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 433-6600.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Be advised to bust out the ugly sweaters and holiday cheer as shadow cast K.A.O.S. presents "XXX-Mas at the Frida" as the Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry. Over at Art Theatre, Midnight Insanity maintains its shadow-cast residency. The movie has the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $10; Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Paramount Pictures

Double Feature: Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. For the regular single-ticket price, you get two flicks! First, it's director Robert Wise's 1979 original that was an unexpected monster hit at the box office and with the Oscar nominating committee, which bestowed three nods. Commander James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and his old Starship Enterprise crew are reassembled by the Federation to investigate an immense cloud-like object that has destroyed three powerful Klingon cruisers and a space station and appears Earth-bound. From 1985 and directed by Nicholas Meyer, Khan jumps off the original Star Trek television series episode "The Space Seed." Longtime Starfleet nemesis Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban) is alive and well but marooned on a seemingly lifeless planet. After being discovered by Chekov (Walter Koenig), Khan stops at nothing to exact revenge against the man who exiled him on the barren world: Commander Kirk. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 12:30 p.m. $7-$10.

The Met Live in HD: Hansel and Gretel. Richard Jones is said to have staged for New York's Metropolitan Opera "a whimsically twisted production" that is suitable for all ages. Really? The story of a parent abandoning a brother and sister in the forest is suitable for all ages? This is an encore, English language, special holiday presentation of a 2008 live broadcast of Humperdinck's fairytale opera. Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 12:55 p.m. $13-$15.

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World MGM

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World: Extended Road Show Version. The 1963 screwball comedy had a master in the director's chair (Stanley Kramer), a promising plot (involving the ultimate scavenger hunt) and an overstuffed cast of acting and comedic talent (Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Durante, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Jonathan Winters, Phil Silvers and Buddy Hackett, just to name some)—and I just wish I could recommend it. Honestly, Despite countless weekend-matinee showings on television and videotape viewings over the years, the flick was never funny, so I am dubious about that being achieved in an 197-minute extended version reconstructed and restored by Robert A. Harris using visual and audio material from the longer original road-show presentations. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat.-Sun., 1:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Doob (No Bed of Roses). The Bangladesh-India co-production is a drama written and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki about what happens to two families when the patriarch of one dies. The theme is death doesn't always take things away, sometimes it gives back. Irrfan Khan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra star. Starlight Cinema City, 5635 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 970-6700; starlightcinemas.com. Sat., 2 p.m. $15.

Edward Scissorhands. CinemAttack holds its Winter Formal with a redecorated Frida, preshow entertainment, Tim Burton's 1990 classic on the screen, music to dance to, drinks, treats, a hairstyle contest, prom photos, prizes, art prints and merchandise for sale and the crowning of the Winter Formal King & Queen. The movie is about animated human being Edward (Johnny Depp), who has a freakish appearance and scissor blades for hands because his creator (Vincent Price) died before his project was completed. A loving suburban saleswoman (Dianne Wiest) discovers Edward and takes him home, where he falls for her teen daughter (Winona Ryder). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 9 p.m. $15.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Columbia Pictures

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. TCM Big Screen Classics presents a special 50th-anniversary screening of producer/director Stanley Kramer's dramedy about a wealthy liberal couple (Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn) taken aback when their grown daughter (Katharine Houghton) brings home her fiancé, a successful doctor and Nobel Prize nominee (Sidney Poitier) who happens to be black. Tiffany Vazquez, the Turner Classic Movies' Saturday daytime host, provides exclusive commentary. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $9.75-$12.50.

Genesis: Paradise Lost. It's a 3D movie based on the place where the Old Testament's Book of Genesis is set, but here is the deal: The exact time, places and ticket prices for this encore presentation from Fathom Events, Creation Today and Seven Fold Films were not scheduled to be released before this column's deadline, so we only know the day. It'll no doubt play in Orange County because it is a huge market for Fathom Events, so check the website that follows for the missing details. www.fathomevents.com. Mon.

Miracle on 34th Street. Writer/director George Seaton's holiday classic from 1947 is about the New York City Macy's special-events director (Maureen O'Hara) and her lawyer friend (John Payne) trying to rescue her newly hired department-store Santa (Edmund Gwenn) from the looney bin a psychologist put him in after he insisted he really is Kris Kringle. Look for a very young Natalie Wood as O'Hara's daughter, who wants to believe it's Santa. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch, who lived just north of Whoville, did not! After those words are spoken by narrator Boris Karloff, it's off for a wild, dark and hilarious animated ride. Grab a spot early, bring friends, family, chairs and blankets but know going in that outside food and drinks are not permitted. You can buy them all around you. Pacific City, Level 2 (near Saint Marc and Smocking Birds), 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Scrooged Paramount Pictures

Scrooged. In this 1988 rewiring of the Dickens classic, Bill Murray plays TV executive Frank Cross, who is planning a live and largely inappropriate adaptation of A Christmas Carol. That's because Frankie is all about the ratings. The Christmas spirit? Not so much. And so he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, the latter of whom fails to show him footage of himself singing off-key in A Very Murray Christmas. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

2001: A Space Odyssey. Frida's four-film Kubrick tribute continues with his 1968 masterpiece about a future in which space travel was supposed to take man to Jupiter by 2001. While that goal has yet to be reached, the film's underlying fears of sentient computer systems is a real thing. (I'm looking at you, sock-stealing Roomba!) In 2001's case, the source of trepidation would be Hal, short for HAL 9000 (voiced by Douglas Rain), who increasingly ignores the orders of crew members Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood). Adapted from an Arthur C. Clarke short story, the picture won the Oscar for visual effects, but many feel it was robbed as a Best Picture nominee. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., Dec. 13-14, 7:30 p.m.; also Dec. 17. $7-$10.

Cinderella Man Universal Pictures

Cinderella Man. Ron Howard's 2005 biopic stars Russell Crowe as James Braddock, a supposedly washed-up boxer who returns to championship form in the 1930s. Renée Zellweger and Craig Bierko co-star. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Free.

Served Like a Girl. This documentary gives a candid look at several American women as they transition from active duty to civilian life after serving tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Wounded U.S. female service personnel often return struggling with PTSD, homelessness, broken families, serious illness, physical injuries and the aftermath of military sexual abuse. Some find ways to adapt and overcome debilitating challenges through participation in the Ms. Veteran America competition. Sponsored by the Art Theatre, Arts Council for Long Beach, We Are Hear, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, U.S. VETS-Long Beach, Uptown Business Improvement District, Fingerprints, Final Salute Inc. and AMPED Distribution, the screening is followed by an audience Q&A with the film's director, Lysa Heslov, and military veteran Hope Garcia. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Free.