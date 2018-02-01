LUNAFEST Honors Women Filmmakers When Hollywood Can't

Nearly a month ago, actress Natalie Portman made waves at the 75th Golden Globes when she presented the award for best director, noting the list of "all-male nominees." The moment, which may have seemed gauche to some, was a clear statement of disapproval of the fact that, while plenty of men and women alike direct a large portion of film and television media today, only a select handful will be recognized—and more than likely, those recognized are solely men.

While Hollywood figures out its own issues in honoring non-male filmmakers, independent cinema is about 400 percent more diverse with exceedingly more women, non-binary, LGBT and POC auteurs at work behind the camera. You can check a few of them out for yourself this Saturday at the ninth-annual LUNAFEST.

Sponsored by LUNA Bars, the fest stops in 175 cities throughout the country to screen a curated crop of nine short films made by women filmmakers. Co-presented by the Zonta Club of Newport Harbor, the films will be shown at Chapman University's Marion Knott Studios, with a VIP reception preceding the screening and a question-and-answer discussion with filmmakers after. Not only does LUNAFEST support women filmmakers, but proceeds from the screenings go to a cause in each host city, as well. (Proceeds from this weekend's fest will go toward scholarships for women student filmmakers.)