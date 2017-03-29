Jungle Fever [Special Screenings, March 30-April 6]

The Jungle Book Walt Disney Pictures

Facing Darkness. Fathom Events and Samaritan's Purse International present "a story about faith and Ebola." As the Ebola pandemic swept across West Africa in the spring of 2014, a Christian organization committed its people and resources to provide comfort, compassion and care to the hurting people of Africa. But the crisis literally hit home when the deadly virus infected Samaritan's Purse International's own medical personnel. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy At the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., March 30, 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Zookeeper's Wife. Focus Features and Women In Focus present a prerelease screening of this movie starring Jessica Chastain and set in 1939, when keepers of the Warsaw Zoo Antonina and Jan Zabinski helped to save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. The film's director, Niki Caro, is a panelist at Chapman's 18th annual Women In Focus Conference on April 7. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange, (714) 997-6765; chapman.edu/dodge/. Thurs., March 30, 7 p.m. Free, but first come, first seated.

The Zookeeper's Wife Focus Features

Rammstein: Paris. It's an encore screening of renowned Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund's headbanging concert film that is said to employ a radical new approach to capturing the emotion and thrill of guitar god Rammstein's one-of-a-kind live performances. The film was shot in Paris and includes a dark and spectacular fairy tale laced with controversy, don't-try-this-at-home theatrics and the all-consuming aroma of Benzin (gasoline). So careful raising those lighters! The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., March 30, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Donnie Darko Pandora Cinema

Donnie Darko. Really great Richard Kelly flick about a troubled kid (Jake Gyllenhaal) who does very bad things because a big bunny rabbit tells him to. It's OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout film, and we guarantee that if you have not seen it before, you will freak out—or my name is not Nate Jackson. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

North By Northwest. Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies simulcasts Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller in theaters nationwide on two different days. Both feature commentary from TCM's Ben Mankiewicz before and after the film, which has advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) chased all over the country by baddies because of mistaken identity. More impressive than the Mount Rushmore set, luscious Eva Marie Saint and the famous crop-duster scene is how Thornhill does it all in the same suit that only requires one quick press. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy At the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Reservoir Dogs Miramax

Reservoir Dogs. The Frida Cinema just concluded a weeklong 25th-anniversary showing of Quentin Tarantino's breakout film as a director. If you missed that, you can still see it on the big screen in South County. The story examines what happens before and after a botched jewelry-store robbery, as well as how a group of "professional" criminals handle the pressure. Many of the movie's lines, songs and scenes—especially one involving the removal of an exterior vertebrate organ—are now pop-culture touchstones. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for show time. $8.

1984. In honor of National Screening Day, the Frida Cinema and Art Theatre are among 90 theaters nationwide presenting Michael Radford's movie adaptation of George Orwell's 1949 classic novel. The recently departed John Hurt stars as Winston Smith, who on April 4, 1984, began the taboo practice of keeping a diary titled "Down With Big Brother." Tues. at: Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. 7 p.m. $8.50-$11.50; The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

1984 Umbrella Rosenblum Film Productions

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Follow Arthur, King of the Britons; Sir Lancelot the Brave; and Sir Robin the Not-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot as they follow God's directive to find the Holy Grail in this classic Python comedy. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Salt and Fire Benaroya Pictures

Salt and Fire. The New York Film Critics Series simulcasts live into theaters around the country the latest Werner Herzog film, which is a thriller about two ecologists (Veronica Ferres and Gael García Bernal) sent to South America as part of a U.N. investigation into an ecological disaster. They are quickly kidnapped by the villainous CEO (Michael Shannon) of a large company held responsible for the catastrophe. When a massive volcano nearby shows signs of erupting, the unlikely trio must work together to avoid a likely demise. The screening includes a "talk back" with two-time Oscar nominee Shannon. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

The Jungle Book. Disney's 2016 live-action version of its 1967 animated classic is presented as part of the Queen Mary's ongoing Salon Series. A boy, who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby, must return to the human world for his own safety when he becomes prey. Queen Mary, Britannia Salon, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach; www.queenmary.com/events/salon-series. Thurs., April 6. Admission, 3 p.m.; screening, 6 p.m. Free.

The Case for Christ Courtesy Fathom Events

The Case for Christ. Based on a best-selling book, this faith-based drama is about a journalist and avowed atheist Lee Strobel (played by Mike Vogel) having his views challenged when his wife (Erika Christensen) finds Christ. Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster co-star in this film being simulcast in theaters for one night only. Attendees also get access to a live Q&A with the real Lee and Leslie Strobel and a download of the first two chapters of the book. AMC Orange 30 At the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., April 6, 8 p.m. $15.