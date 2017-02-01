Jeff Bridges Engineers a Vocal Gig in MacGillivray Freeman Films' Dream Big

Jeff Bridges played with his band the Abiders at the El Rey Theatre in April 2013. Mary Bell

Possibly picking up a second Oscar at the Feb. 28 Academy Awards is not the only cinematic exercise Jeff Bridges will perform that month.

Starting Feb. 17, the veteran actor's voice will be heard narrating Dream Big: Engineering Our World, the latest large format 3D IMAX film from Laguna Beach's MacGillivray Freeman Films.

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by the Bechtel Corp, Dream Big aims to transform the way we think about engineering. The Great Wall of China, the world’s tallest buildings, underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities are presented as examples of the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels.

“I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and Dream Big encourages young people to do just that,” says Bridges in a MacGillivray Freeman Films release.

“As an innovator in his own field, Jeff Bridges brings his passion and inspiration to a film that encourages young people to think about engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world,” adds Greg MacGillivray. “Teachers and parents are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering, and with Dream Big we hope to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories.”

Should Bridges’ name be called for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Hell or High Water, his Oscar can serve as a bookend to the Best Actor Academy Award he picked up for Crazy Heart in 2009. He has been nominated five other times.

